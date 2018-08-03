You are here

Home > Consumer

Heineken agrees to sell China operation to CR Beer in US$3.1b deal

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 10:18 AM

[HONG KONG] Heineken NV said on Friday it has agreed to sell its China operations and take a 40 per cent stake in a firm controlling the country's biggest beer maker China Resources Beer Co Ltd in a US$3.1 billion deal.

The deal comes as global beer giants such as Heineken, AB InBev and Carlsberg face fierce competition in emerging markets, touted as the growth engine for the world's biggest brewers.

Under the deal, Heineken will inject its operating assets including three breweries in China into CR Beer for HK$2.4 billion (S$418.9 million), while China Resources Enterprise, which owns CR Beer, will acquire 0.9 per cent of Heineken shares for 464 million euros (S$736.2 million).

Combined, these transactions will result in a net investment of 1.9 billion euros by Heineken, the two firms said in a joint statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Reuters reported in March that China Resources Beer was in talks to acquire Heineken's China business.

Heineken entered China in 1983 but has struggled to set up a strong distribution network and to make a mark with its flagship Heineken lager, which lags far behind AB InBev's Budweiser in the premium market, analysts say.

China is the world's biggest beer market by volume. CR Beer's biggest brand, Snow, is the world's top-selling beer, but is almost exclusively sold in China. 

REUTERS

Consumer

SingPost Q1 profit falls 40.4% on exceptional losses, higher taxes

Paris's Eiffel Tower to reopen Friday after strike: officials

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

Starbucks partners Alibaba to revive China sales

Doll treasures revived in tiny Rome workshop

Owning a piece of Hollywood

Editor's Choice

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 net profit beats estimates, to launch Asean digital bank

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

Aug 3, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sembcorp, Perennial, A-HTrust, OUE C-Reit, Vard

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Q2 profit up 46.8%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening