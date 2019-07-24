You are here

Home > Consumer

Hermes defies trade tensions as China leads growth

Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190724_ADHERMES_3843097.jpg
Hermes chief executive Axel Dumas has noted that Hermes sales were very dynamic in the first half of 2019, in all regions and in all business lines.
BT FILE PHOTO

Paris

GLOBAL trade tensions may have sapped growth for many firms, but luxury handbag maker Hermes said on Tuesday that it posted a double-digit rise in second quarter sales thanks in part to China.

For the months of April till June the firm recorded a 14.7 per cent increase in sales to 1.67 billion euros (S$2.5 billion), beating the consensus of analyst forecasts compiled by both Factset and Bloomberg.

Over the first half of the year, sales rose by 15.1 per cent to 3.28 billion euros.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Hermes sales were very dynamic in the first half of 2019, in all regions and in all business lines," said chief executive Axel Dumas.

Asia excluding Japan led the growth among regions, where sales jumped by 18.6 per cent in the second quarter when exchange rates changes are excluded, "with positive momentum in continental China and double-digit growth in all other countries in the area", Hermes said in a statement.

Financial director Eric du Halgouet acknowledged that sales in Hong Kong were impacted by the pro-democracy demonstrations in June, with two of its six shops there having to make brief closures. However, he noted that sales growth there was still in the double digits for the half year.

Sales rose by nearly 10 per cent in Japan and the Americas as well.

Jewellery and home products enjoyed the best second-quarter growth of nearly 21 per cent, although it makes up less than 8 per cent of total sales.

The main business line that includes handbags rose by 12.2 per cent, while the ready-to-wear and fashion accessories unit rose by 16.9 per cent.

"In the medium term, despite growing economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world, the group confirms an ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates," said Hermes.

It has previously indicated that its operating margin will likely come in at slightly less than the record 34.5 per cent that it recorded in the first half of 2018 when it publishes half-year results in September.

Hermes shares slid 0.4 per cent in Paris where the CAC 40 index was up 0.4 per cent. AFP

Consumer

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Singtel job cuts were at overseas unit: CEO

Bangladesh invents plastic alternative from jute

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Great Eastern, Doctor Anywhere team up to offer healthtech services to corporate clients

From Bethlehem basement, Palestinian distiller toasts global acclaim

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Must Read

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_LMXSCA_3843278.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Winners set pace for corporate governance excellence

nz_cbd_240859.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents hit 10-year high: Colliers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly