You are here

Home > Consumer

Hong Kong scientists say anti-microbe drug successful against coronavirus

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 2:52 PM

af_hongkong-skyline_121020.jpg
An affordable anti-microbial drug used to treat stomach ulcers and bacterial infections has shown promise in combatting the coronavirus in animals, scientists in Hong Kong announced Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] An affordable anti-microbial drug used to treat stomach ulcers and bacterial infections has shown promise in combatting the coronavirus in animals, scientists in Hong Kong announced Monday.

Researchers set out to explore whether metallodrugs - compounds containing metal that...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Top Glove mulls dual listing on Hong Kong bourse

More than 900 Singapore Airlines A-380 lunches sold out in half an hour

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

Britain's hospitality industry sets legal challenge to lockdown restrictions

Biopharma supply chain may be partly onshored, but it won't be easy: GIC event panel

Novel coronavirus survives 28 days on glass, currency, Australian researchers find

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 12, 2020 02:54 PM
Transport

Singapore welcomes maiden arrival of world's largest LNG-powered containership

SINGAPORE on Monday welcomed the maiden arrival of the world's largest containership to be fully-powered by...

Oct 12, 2020 02:45 PM
Government & Economy

Australian state premier had secret relationship with China-linked politician

[SYDNEY] The premier of Australia's most populous state told a corruption inquiry on Monday that she had had a...

Oct 12, 2020 02:20 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks edged down on Monday on profit-taking despite US rallies, with investors closely watching the...

Oct 12, 2020 01:39 PM
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered seeks brokerage licence in mainland China: Xinhua

[SHANGHAI] The Hong Kong unit of Standard Chartered has applied for a brokerage licence in mainland China, the state...

Oct 12, 2020 01:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Top Glove mulls dual listing on Hong Kong bourse

MALAYSIAN glove maker Top Glove on Monday announced it is evaluating a dual primary listing on the Hong Kong bourse...

UPDATED 1 hour 10 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

Stocks to watch: UOB, Tiong Seng, Pollux Properties, Incredible Holdings

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.2%

UOB to issue A$500m of senior unsecured floating rate notes due 2023

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for