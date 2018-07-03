You are here

Home > Consumer

Hong Kong's richest family seizes Russian spoils

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 11:09 PM

doc70unp221weclxmtj42_doc6zalghvgi9x1gl0a22j0.jpg
Telecoms in Italy is among the least loved sectors in one of Europe's least loved markets. For Victor Li, the newly appointed chairman of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, it's also fertile hunting ground for cheap assets.

[ROME] Telecoms in Italy is among the least loved sectors in one of Europe's least loved markets. For Victor Li, the newly appointed chairman of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, it's also fertile hunting ground for cheap assets.

Hutchison on Tuesday agreed to buy partner Veon Ltd's 50 per cent share in their mobile joint venture Wind Tre Spa for 2.5 billion euros (S$3.99 billion.) The price values the enterprise at about 15 billion euros on a debt-free basis.

Bulking up in Italian telecoms may look unwise given the sector's chunky capital spending needs and the entry of ultra-low cost French upstart Iliad SA. But the purchase price equates to about 7 times Ebitda for the past 12 months. That leaves plenty of margin for error.

Recent European mobile deals have been concluded at similar multiples. Factor in the tax credits accumulated from running up years of losses, plus the cost cuts yet to be realized from the original joint venture plan, and the acquisition valuation drops further.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For Veon, the former VimpelCom in which tycoon Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne has a 48 per cent stake, an exit at any price will come as a relief. The company has a stack of problems hanging over it: excess debt; a confused portfolio combining developed world and emerging market assets; the lack of a CEO; and investor aversion given its Russian ownership and exposure. The deal addresses the first two of these, providing proceeds to cut debt to below 2 times Ebitda, while recycling capital from Italy into assets in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

A 19 per cent jump in Veon's share price on Tuesday still leaves the stock down about one-third since the company's IPO. Perhaps the stronger balance sheet and clearer focus might help it find someone to take on the challenge of running it.

Mr Li seems to see better value outside of Hutchison's domestic market right now. The Italian deal comes after the purchase of Swiss bank UBS AG's London headquarters and the proposed takeover of Australian gas pipeline company APA Group. But finding sellers as eager as Veon might be hard to repeat.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Anger at rising prices hits a new target in Saudi Arabia: milk

Alibaba, Tencent lead US$1.5b investment in China media group CMC

Alibaba, Tencent lead US$1.5b investment in China media group CMC

Taiwan smartphone maker HTC to lay off 1,500 workers

Telehealth startup Doctor Anywhere raises S$5.6m in series A financing

Australia's Fairfax Media spinoff Domain names new CEO

Editor's Choice

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
4 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
5 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file70ukarpaapw1mau7am7k.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Former PM Najib arrested

file70ukarpaapw1mau7am7k.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jansen Mansion 01 resized.png
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Two more residential sites up for collective sale

file6zsiin72cht6t8hyg76.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening