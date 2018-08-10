You are here

Home > Consumer

House of Fraser set to appoint administrators as British High Street casualties mount

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 3:31 PM

file70p1dfn3aid17246ohf3.jpg
British department store retailer House of Fraser will seek the appointment of administrators on Friday after negotiations with its investors and creditors failed to conclude in a "solvent solution", the BBC reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British department store retailer House of Fraser will seek the appointment of administrators on Friday after negotiations with its investors and creditors failed to conclude in a "solvent solution", the BBC reported.

The move into administration, a form of creditor protection, puts up to 17,000 jobs at risk and means the group, whose history stretches back to 1849, could join a growing line of UK retail casualties.

A string of British store groups have either gone out of business or announced plans to close shops this year as they struggle with subdued consumer spending, rising labour costs, higher business property taxes and growing online competition.

House of Fraser's possible demise follows the collapse this year of Toys R Us UK, electricals group Maplin, drinks wholesaler Conviviality and discount retailer Poundworld.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

House of Fraser said in June it needed to shut 31 of its 59 stores and make up to 6,000 people redundant to survive, but that rescue programme was thrown into doubt after Chinese group C.banner pulled out of a plan to inject fresh equity.

The retailer's current owners are Nanjing Cenbest, part of China's Sanpower Group, which paid £480 million (S$841.1 million) for an 89 per cent stake in 2014, while Mike Ashley's Sports Direct owns 11 per cent.

REUTERS

Consumer

New Zealand to ban single-use plastic bags

Apple's mettle in India tested in squabble over anti-spam app

Adidas gets World Cup boost despite Nike's dominance on field

Hungry for growth, food makers seek new flavour of CEO

Pandora fires CEO as new jewellery fails to charm

Australia’s Crown annual profit jumps 13%, beats expectations

Editor's Choice

BP_Koufu_100818_7.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks of F&B players can be a defensive play

BP_India_100818_8.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Startups

For Singapore startups, India is a land of fintech opportunities

BT_20180810_YCVICTOR_3527986.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Life & Culture

'Lucky accident' led him to find home here

Most Read

1 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
2 White guy outside, Singaporean inside
3 Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel
4 Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings
5 Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGshop_100818_76.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales

BP_NOBLE Group_100818_43.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to hold special general meeting on Aug 27 to approve restructuring plan

Aug 10, 2018
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 SMEs likely to go cashless by 2023: OCBC poll

BP_Noble_100818_44.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Ezion, Geo Energy, CDL, Noble, Nera Telecommunications

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening