You are here

Home > Consumer

HP rejects Xerox takeover offer again

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 10:57 AM

AK_hp_2511.jpg
Computer and printer maker HP on Sunday reiterated its rejection of Xerox's US$33 billion takeover bid, saying the sum "significantly undervalues" the company.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Computer and printer maker HP on Sunday reiterated its rejection of Xerox's US$33 billion takeover bid, saying the sum "significantly undervalues" the company.

A tie-up would unite two firms with storied histories: Xerox was founded in 1906 and became a household name with its copy machine.

HP, which traces its history back to 1939, began making audio equipment but ended up as one of the early leaders of the Silicon Valley tech industry.

"We reiterate that we reject Xerox's proposal as it significantly undervalues HP," the HP board of directors said in a letter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There continues to be uncertainty regarding Xerox's ability to raise the cash portion of the proposed consideration."

SEE ALSO

Xerox threatens hostile bid unless HP opens its books

Xerox last week said it was "very surprised" by HP's first rejection of the cash-and-stock offer, which sets a value of US$22 per share for the computing firm.

The offer represents a 29 per cent premium to HP's recent average trading price, Xerox chairman and chief executive John Visentin said.

Activist investor Carl Icahn recently told The Wall Street Journal that the tie-up was a "no-brainer" that would increase returns for shareholders of both companies.

In the absence of a deal, Xerox said it would "take its compelling case to create superior value for our respective shareholders directly to your shareholders."

AFP

Consumer

Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

China Mengniu Dairy buys Kirin Australia unit for A$600m

Australia's Afterpay shares leap after audit finds 'low risk' of money laundering

LVMH close to buying Tiffany for more than US$16.3b: source

UK, Chinese visitors top list as 50,000 holiday in Saudi Arabia after restrictions ease

Greek peach farmers' desperation growing over extreme weather

BREAKING

Nov 25, 2019 11:03 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore boosts training on developing estates of the future

SKILLSFUTURE Singapore (SSG) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will partner CapitaLand, CPG...

Nov 25, 2019 10:38 AM
Garage

Wastewater treatment startup Hydroleap raises S$2.6m in latest funding round

SINGAPORE-BASED wastewater treatment startup Hydroleap has raised S$2.6 million in a funding round led by Wavemaker...

Nov 25, 2019 10:26 AM
Banking & Finance

Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia's central bank is monitoring banking indicators on a daily basis and is not seeing any impact...

Nov 25, 2019 10:25 AM
Transport

Electric cars racing at 273 kmh are test labs for SUVs

[MELBOURNE] Not every advance in electric-vehicle (EV) technology takes place inside the sterile calm of a research...

Nov 25, 2019 10:10 AM
Consumer

Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

[SHANGHAI] Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it will open a pop-up store on Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly