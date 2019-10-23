You are here

Home > Consumer

Huawei launches foldable phone in China

Wed, Oct 23, 2019 - 3:32 PM

file77lg9rt2e3c183fer1qd.jpg
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd launched its foldable 5G Mate X smartphone on Wednesday, starting presales for the device in China on the same day.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Huawei Technologies Co Ltd launched its foldable 5G Mate X smartphone on Wednesday, starting presales for the device in China on the same day.

Huawei announced the smartphone's launch on its official Weibo account.

The much-touted foldable 5G Mate X was originally set for a June launch, but Huawei later delayed the launch, saying that it was running certification tests with various carriers.

Huawei has sold more than 200 million phones in 2019, 64 days earlier than in 2018, it said, citing He Gang, head of Huawei's mobile phone division. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly