You are here

Home > Consumer

Ikea to buy back used furniture to stop 'excessive consumption'

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 9:23 AM

af_ikea_151020.jpg
Moving up in the world or at least moving homes, customers have for generations faced an awkward question: What do you do with old Ikea furniture, so carefully assembled but so ready to be replaced?
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Moving up in the world or at least moving homes, customers have for generations faced an awkward question: What do you do with old Ikea furniture, so carefully assembled but so ready to be replaced?

Ikea, the Swedish retailer with a reputation for bargain furniture, if not durable furniture, offered a solution this week. It announced that next month it will begin a global buyback programme of unwanted Ikea furniture to encourage customers to take a stand against excessive consumption.

The programme, called Buy Back, will begin in Britain on Nov 24, just ahead of Black Friday, an Ikea spokesperson said on Wednesday. The programme will also run in 26 other countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Russia. The initiative has no end date in Britain or Ireland.

Although Ikea has various buyback programmes running at stores in many countries, the company said November's event would be the first time 27 countries have scaled this service together.

"By making sustainable living more simple and accessible, Ikea hopes that the initiative will help its customers take a stand against excessive consumption this Black Friday and in the years to come," the company said in a press statement.

SEE ALSO

Investors not pricing in broader climate risks

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Noticeably absent from the list of participating countries was the US. Ikea did not immediately say why the programme would not be implemented there.

"It is a country decision, and Ikea Retail US will not participate in the buyback programme," the spokesperson said. "The US is currently exploring ways to bring Buy Back to the country in the future."

She added: "This year, they will use the traditional Black Friday to focus on other sustainability initiatives and to promote sustainable living among their customers."

Customers selling back furniture will receive an Ikea refund card, with no expiration date, the statement said.

The condition of the item sold back to Ikea will determine the value.

Ikea furniture in "new" condition with no scratches could receive 50 per cent of the original price, the statement said. Furniture in "very good" condition with minor scratches may receive 40 per cent of the original price, and "well-used" items, with several scratches, could receive 30 per cent of the original price. The items will be resold as secondhand in the "As-Is" section of stores.

Any item that can't be resold will be recycled or donated to local community projects, the company said.

While the programme has ignited interest among Ikea lovers, not all of the company's furniture products will be eligible for it. Among the items the programme will accept are dressers, bookcases and shelf units, small tables, cabinets, dining tables and desks, chairs and stools without upholstery, and chests of drawers.

The initiative stands in contrast to an aggressive marketing campaign that Ikea used in the early 2000s, encouraging consumers to replace items more frequently and earning the company some scorn for selling "disposable furniture". In one ad from 2002, sombre piano music plays as a woman takes an old lamp out to the trash in the pouring rain.

"Many of you feel bad for this lamp," a man suddenly says in a Swedish accent. "That is because you're crazy. It has no feelings, and the new one is much better."

Almost 20 years later, the company has embraced sustainability, which Peter Jelkeby, country retail manager for Ikea UK and Ireland, called "the defining issue of our time". The company, he said, "is committed to being part of the solution to promote sustainable consumption and combat climate change."

Hege Saebjornsen, country sustainability manager for Ikea UK and Ireland, said "being circular" was a good business opportunity as well as a responsibility, adding that the climate crisis requires everyone to radically rethink their consumption habits.

The company, which was founded by Swedish entrepreneur Ingvar Kamprad in 1943 and has expanded to locations in more than 40 countries, also plans to become "climate positive" by 2030, saying it will drastically reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and store carbon in land, plants and products.

Ikea's leadership has directly linked some of its stores' challenges to climate change. In January at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jesper Brodin, chief executive of Ikea, said his company was already feeling its effects after severe flooding in the US, where stores were temporarily closed, and in Australia, where fires had disrupted business.

NYTIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Wilmar's chief rides on cooking oil dominance

Singapore poised for K-shaped recovery following Q3 rebound

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

PPE supplier Medtecs' share price swings to end lower

Carro confirms new funding; claims to be on track for S$1b run rate by 2022

Battered UK travel industry calls for testing, more support

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 09:58 AM
Garage

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office at One Raffles Quay

[SINGAPORE] ByteDance, the Chinese owner of video app TikTok, is moving to a bigger office in Singapore's financial...

Oct 15, 2020 09:55 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open lower amid US stimulus doubts; STI down 0.5%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street following downbeat comments from lawmakers...

Oct 15, 2020 09:51 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's unemployment rate edges up to 6.9% in Sept

[SYDNEY] Australia's jobless rate ticked up to 6.9 per cent in September, although holding below a 22-year high of 7...

Oct 15, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares gain as RBA hints at easing cash rate

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Thursday after the central bank signalled it was considering an interest rate...

Oct 15, 2020 09:40 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped at the open of trade Thursday morning following losses on Wall Street fuelled...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore poised for K-shaped recovery following Q3 rebound

Teething problems in job-matching sorted: minister

Two schoolchildren among five new confirmed coronavirus cases

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for