You are here

Home > Consumer

Ikea to invest 400m euros in French city centre stores

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Paris

IKEA plans to invest 400 million euros (S$610 million) in France over the next three years as it builds up its new city centre stores in the country, Ikea France's chief executive Walter Kadnar said on Monday.

Ikea, the world's biggest furniture retailer, is known for its vast self-service out-of-town stores, but it is transforming its business model to cater more for consumers who would rather order online and have items sent to their doors.

Kadnar unveiled the plans for France as Ikea, which had global sales of around 39 billion euros last year, opened its first store in central Paris, in the Madeleine district which is popular with tourists and near many historic landmarks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

France is Ikea's third largest market, after Germany and the United States.

IKEA employs around 10,000 people in France, where its sales rose 3 per cent in the 2017/18 fiscal year to 2.83 billion euros.

Since taking over as group CEO in 2017, Jesper Brodin has led efforts to overhaul the Ikea business model to respond to the rise in e-commerce and customers who no longer have the time or the cars to drive to its out-of-town stores. REUTERS

Consumer

Australia's Treasury Wines wins case against 'copycat' for imitating Penfolds brand in China

Philippine consumer stocks may disappoint market with Q1 results

EU to start formal probe on Spotify's Apple complaint

Despite public outcry and fines, facebook doesn't budge

Big Tobacco's latest ploy - push vaping aggressively and get them young

Sinclair CEO sees possible deals with Amazon and others seeking live sports

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Singapore shares tumble amid Asian rout after Trump threatens China tariff hikes; STI down 3.4% at reopen
5 Amber Park condo at East Coast sells 115 units in weekend launch

Must Read

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Options for buyers when developers go bust and projects are unfinished

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening