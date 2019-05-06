You are here

IKEA to invest 400m euros in French city centre stores over three years

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 4:07 PM

IKEA plans to invest 400 million euros (S$611.38 million)in France over the next three years as it builds up its new city centre stores in the country, IKEA France's chief executive Walter Kadnar said on Monday.
[PARIS] IKEA plans to invest 400 million euros (S$611.38 million)in France over the next three years as it builds up its new city centre stores in the country, IKEA France's chief executive Walter Kadnar said on Monday.

Kadnar unveiled the plans as IKEA opened its first store in central Paris, in the city's Madeleine district.

IKEA, the world's biggest furniture retailer, is known for its vast self-service out-of-town stores, but it is transforming its business model to cater more for consumers who would rather order online and have furniture delivered to their doors.

 

