You are here

Home > Consumer

India doubles export incentives for onion farmers to 10%

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 9:15 PM

file6ubdafvgllx1jrahqfoc.jpg
The Indian government on Friday doubled export incentives for onion farmers to 10 per cent, following steep drops in recent weeks in the prices for onions, a staple food in India.
Bloomberg

[NEW DELHI] The Indian government on Friday doubled export incentives for onion farmers to 10 per cent, following steep drops in recent weeks in the prices for onions, a staple food in India.

The move will result in better prices for onions in the domestic market, the government said in a statement.

The export incentive program allows farmers to get a credit from the government, which can be used to pay various taxes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently trying to win back support from farmers ahead of a general election, due to be held by May. The farmers have been angry about the lack of government support they have been given as crop prices have collapsed.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Music retailer HMV files for insolvency after weak Christmas

Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board

The cost of natural disasters in 2018: US$155 billion

Raf Simons and Calvin Klein part ways

American chain restaurants had a tough year and 2019 looks worse

Amazon, Walmart face hit from new India e-commerce rules

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Creative down 16.75%, queried by SGX

Must Read

doc73dwwkfee9v9pf4hnpx_doc71tycpwo66azzanlef.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore trims industrial land supply in first half of 2019 to 11.86 ha

doc73e0se1mwi11ji3ovp02_doc71tycpwo66azzanlef.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_condo_2812.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo, private apartment prices fall 0.4% in November from October: NUS index

Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening