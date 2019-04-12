You are here

Home > Consumer

Indian IT giants Infosys, TCS see profits soar

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 10:03 PM

file6zs4w69ijtdey7tfot2.jpg
India's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan speaks during a news conference after the announcement of the financial results of the company in Mumbai on April 19, 2018. "This is the strongest revenue growth that we have had in the last fifteen quarters," said Mr Gopinathan in a statement.
AFP

[MUMBAI] India's biggest software exporters reported a surge in net profits on Friday thanks to strong revenue growth and a slew of big new deals.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT outsourcing firm, said profits for the quarter ending March 2019 rose 17.7 per cent from the same period a year ago.

The Mumbai-based company notched 81.26 billion rupees (S$1.59 billion) in consolidated net profits for Q4 of financial year 2018-19, up from 69.04 billion rupees on-year.

TCS said its revenues has grown 18.5 per cent for the quarter year-on-year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is the strongest revenue growth that we have had in the last fifteen quarters," said CEO Rajesh Gopinathan in a statement.

"Our order book is bigger than in the prior three quarters, and the deal pipeline is also robust," he added.

TCS's rival Infosys, India's second-largest IT outsourcing firm, reported a more than ten percent rise in its quarterly profits.

The Bangalore-headquartered company said consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2019 notched 40.78 billion rupees.

That was up from the 36.90 billion rupees recorded in the same period the previous year, a rise of 10.5 per cent.

Infosys said revenues soared 19.1 per cent to 215.54 billion rupees.

It added that 101 new clients were added during the quarter, bringing their total client count to 1,279.

"We have completed the first year of our transformation journey with strong results on multiple dimensions including revenue growth, performance of our digital portfolio, large deal wins, and client metrics," chief executive Salil Parekh said in a statement.

"This is a reflection of our increased client relevance stemming from our focus on digital, positioning, and longstanding client relationships," he added.

India's US$150 billion IT sector has long been one of the country's flagship industries as companies around the world take advantage of its skilled English-speaking workforce.

Indian IT firms are undergoing a period of change in the face of automation and new technologies but continue to boast healthy balance sheets.

AFP

Consumer

Alibaba founder defends overtime work culture as "huge blessing"

An Australian billionaire dynasty confronts the end of an empire

Japan slams WTO ruling on South Korea Fukushima food row

Malaysia KFC operator aiming to revive IPO this year

Disney+ streaming service to launch early next year

Bezos upbeat on Amazon Go physical stores

Editor's Choice

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_SPCAROUSELL12_3751887.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Garage

Carousell eyes Hong Kong, Philippines for revenue growth

BP_SGestate_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 Can the Hyflux restructuring be resurrected?
4 CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam
5 Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Must Read

BP_gdp_120419_18.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Weak manufacturing drags Singapore economy to 1.3% growth in Q1, slowest since 2009

doc74vzk02xnv7a8xnx893_doc74j06td6fyt16old49si.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_120419_20.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS maintains monetary policy as expected, downgrades core inflation forecast

Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales sink 10% in February after earlier Chinese New Year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening