India's Infosys appoints Nilanjan Roy as CFO

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 8:51 PM

file6u75ajtrc3c15bw0i9p2.jpg
Indian software services exporter Infosys Ltd named Nilanjan Roy as its chief financial officer
AFP

[MUMBAI] Indian software services exporter Infosys Ltd named Nilanjan Roy as its chief financial officer, the company said  on Thursday.

Nilanjan Roy, who was the global chief financial officer with telecom company Bharti Airtel Ltd, will join the Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys on March 1, 2019.

Mr Roy will take over charge from Jayesh Sanghrajka, who was appointed as interim finance head in November, after the departure of M D Ranganath.

Sanghrajka will resume his role as Deputy CFO from March 1, 2019.

REUTERS

