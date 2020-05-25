You are here

India's ITC to acquire spices maker Sunrise Foods

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 7:33 AM

[MUMBAI] Indian consumer goods giant ITC is going to acquire spices maker Sunrise Foods Private Limited, the company said in a statement to stock exchanges on Sunday.

The company on May 23 entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the equity share capital of Sunrise Foods Private Limited, which has operated primarily in the spice business under the trademark "Sunrise", the Kolkata-based company said.

The size of the deal was not revealed.

