You are here

Home > Consumer

India's top retail trade body says Deepavali sales up 10.8% on-year

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New Delhi

INDIA'S top retail trade body said on Sunday that sales during the country's Deepavali festive period rose by more than 10 per cent year on year, indicating "good business prospects" for small businesses.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which claims to represent tens of millions of firms across the country, said that sales of its members during the one-month festive season that ended on Saturday increased to more than 720 billion rupees (S$13 billion).

"People didn't purchase anything in the last eight months except essentials. Hence people had enough surplus money, and a portion was spent on Diwali festivities," Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT's secretary general told Reuters.

CAIT members include retailers who sell everything from electrical items to furniture and footwear. The trade body said it gathered sales data from 20 cities.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Despite the upbeat report, India's economy, which grew at the slowest pace in over a decade during the year to the end of March, is likely to enter a technical recession for the first time since independence in 1947.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has forecast a contraction of 8.6 per cent in the July-September quarter, on the back of a 23.9 per cent contraction in the April-June quarter.

However, India could return to growth in the ongoing quarter ending December 2020 if the "momentum" gained in September and October is sustained, the RBI said this week.

The central bank said that there was "optimism that the revival of economic activity is stronger than the mere satiation of pent-up demand", adding that similar consumption patterns could ensure a return to growth earlier than expected. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

11 former Robinsons staff seek help from MOM and TADM

Medtecs climbs 12% as company eyes mainboard transfer

Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Schubert's hidden depths

Universal tops faltering US box office with Freaky

Marie-Antoinette's silk slipper fetches 43,750 euros at auction

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Consumer

HBO Max ends Amazon standoff, reaches deal for Fire TV devices

[NEW YORK] AT&T's WarnerMedia reached a deal with Amazon to make its HBO Max app available on Fire TV devices,...

Nov 17, 2020 12:16 AM
Garage

Grab assures users platform is secure after police reports over unauthorised GrabPay transactions

[SINGAPORE] Grab on Monday (Nov 16) urged customers to stay vigilant, adding that its platform is secure, after...

Nov 16, 2020 11:55 PM
Government & Economy

Kissinger warns Biden of US-China catastrophe on scale of World War I

[WASHINGTON] Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said the incoming Biden administration should move...

Nov 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Jumbo expects to post net loss in FY20; results due out by Nov 29

SEAFOOD restaurant group Jumbo Group on Monday said that it expects to report a net loss for FY20, following a...

Nov 16, 2020 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

Time is running out for Brexit deal, EU tells Britain

[BRUSSELS] European Union diplomats warned Britain on Monday that time was fast running out for a Brexit deal, and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Foreigners hold dear to Singapore property

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Stocks to watch: Genting, OUE, Medtecs, OCBC, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Lum Chang

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for