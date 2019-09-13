You are here

Home > Consumer

Indonesia to raise cigarette prices by more than a third next year

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 7:17 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia will raise the minimum price of cigarettes by more than a third from January next year, a finance ministry spokesman said on Friday, as part of the government's efforts to reduce smoking rates.

Nearly 70 per cent of adults smoke in Indonesia, according to the World Health Organization - one of the highest rates in the world - and tobacco kills 225,720 people each year in the country or 14.7 per cent of all deaths, mostly through cardiovascular diseases, the WHO said in a 2018 report.

The Indonesian government has been raising taxes on tobacco products almost every year since 2014 to cut consumption, but that has not had a significant impact on smoking rates.

From Jan 1 next year, the government will raise the minimum price of cigarettes across categories by an average of 35 per cent and increase the excise tax on tobacco products by 23 per cent, finance ministry spokesman Nufransa Wira Sakti said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The largest cigarette companies in Indonesia include HM Sampoerna, Gudang Garam and unlisted Djarum Group.

Sampoerna, Gudang Garam and Djarum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jakarta kept tobacco taxes flat this year, after raising them by 10-11 per cent per year in the past five years.

Currently, taxes on popular machine-rolled clove cigarettes range from 370 rupiah (3.6 Singapore cents) to 590 rupiah a stick, while the floor retail prices range from 715 rupiah to 1,120 rupiah a stick.

The rates for filtered cigarettes, popular among younger Indonesians who dubbed them "white cigarettes", range from 355 rupiah to 625 rupiah a stick, while floor retail prices range from 640 rupiah to 1,130 rupiah a stick.

Rules on tobacco taxes are often controversial in Indonesia, where big tobacco companies often say a decline in sales hurt the livelihood of farmers.

Indonesia aims to collect 172 trillion rupiah (S$16.9 billion) of revenue from tobacco excises in 2020, according to government proposals for next year's state budget which is awaiting parliamentary approval.

REUTERS

Consumer

Singapore homeware retailer Iuiga to remove and stop using Muji trademark

Europe says thank you for vaping as US tells consumers to stop

Yahoo Japan to take over online fashion retailer Zozo

London selfie shop lets Instagram generation strike a pose

British American Tobacco to axe 2,300 jobs globally

AB InBev set to revive Budweiser Asia IPO with US$5b float: sources

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BP_banks_130919_4.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

Must Read

colin-p-13.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

China to exempt pork, soybeans from additional tariffs on US goods

Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Vertex.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

BP_Circles_130919_44.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Circles.Life extends reach to Australia through tie-up with Singtel's Optus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly