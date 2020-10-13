You are here

Home > Consumer

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 9:30 AM

SuperPark - ST file.jpg
The Business Times reported on Sept 29 that the park's holding company is under interim judicial management with S$18 million in liabilities.
ST FILE PHOTO

[SINGAPORE] SuperPark Singapore, one of the biggest indoor playgrounds here, closed down last Thursday after less than two years of operations.

Its landlord, Suntec City mall, confirmed the closure. "We took possession of the SuperPark premises on Oct 8 as the operator was not able to come up with a concrete plan to restart operations," said Mr Anthony Yip, deputy chairman of APM Property Management, the property manager of Suntec City.

The Business Times reported on Sept 29 that the park's holding company, SuperPark Asia Group, is under interim judicial management with S$18 million in liabilities.

Its closure follows in the footsteps of other attractions for kids such as Kidzania Singapore in Sentosa and Cool De Sac, also in Suntec City, which both shuttered in June due to the pandemic.

Spanning 40,000 sq ft across two levels, SuperPark Singapore is the local outpost of a popular Finnish indoor activity park. It opened on Nov 17, 2018 and catered to both adults and children.

SEE ALSO

Keppel T&T exits Thai associate for 827.6m baht; Floatel forbearance pact extended

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Other major indoor playgrounds in Singapore include Kiztopia at Marina Square, Amazonia at Great World City and Waka Waka at Annex@Furama.

Mr Yip said that APM is reviewing various options for the Suntec space, including leasing it to other indoor play operators or converting it into a play area for shoppers.

He added: "We will also consider inviting the interim judicial manager of SuperPark to submit a proposal to restart operations if they choose to."

The Straits Times has contacted SuperPark Singapore and its Finnish parent company for comment.

THE STRAITS TIMES

READ MORE: No walk in the park for SuperPark creditors, staff

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 09:31 AM
Companies & Markets

Auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on Tee International's finances

TEE International on Monday said independent auditor Foo Kon Tan LLP issued a disclaimer of opinion on the group's...

Oct 13, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.96...

Oct 13, 2020 09:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel T&T exits Thai associate for 827.6m baht; Floatel forbearance pact extended

THE logistics and data centre arm of Keppel Corp is divesting its 24.01 per cent equity interest in Thailand-listed...

Oct 13, 2020 08:48 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Tee International, Parkson Retail Asia, Fabchem, SGX

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

UPDATED 2 min ago
Oct 13, 2020 08:31 AM
Government & Economy

White House moves forward on three arms sales to Taiwan: sources

[WASHINGTON] The White House is moving forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

iFast says its to-be-released financial results may explain jump in share price

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

Some insurers reviewing products to facilitate stepped border reopenings

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for