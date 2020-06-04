You are here

Inovio plans human trials for potential Covid-19 vaccine in South Korea in June

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 6:48 PM

doc7avb60dqahikyxvyfd3_doc7an1d5y3stjdrdf0bkb.jpg
Experts predict a safe and effective vaccine could take 12 to 18 months to develop.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] Inovio Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday it plans to begin early human trials of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in South Korea later in June and partnered with non-profit organisation International Vaccine Institute.

The company said the two-stage trial, conducted in...

