Inovio plans human trials for potential Covid-19 vaccine in South Korea in June

[SEOUL] Inovio Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday it plans to begin early human trials of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in South Korea later in June and partnered with non-profit organisation International Vaccine Institute.
The company said the two-stage trial, conducted in...
