You are here

Home > Consumer

Ivory Coast company brings Black dolls to African children

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 5:38 PM

file7dqk17lfk134gcw98c4.jpg
Frustrated by seeing store shelves in Ivory Coast lined with almost exclusively light-skinned dolls, Sara Coulibaly decided to create alternatives in which local children could see themselves.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ABIDJAN] Frustrated by seeing store shelves in Ivory Coast lined with almost exclusively light-skinned dolls, Sara Coulibaly decided to create alternatives in which local children could see themselves.

Five years on, Ms Coulibaly's company Naima Dolls employs around 20 young women who were scrambling on a recent afternoon to package 32 models of dolls with dark skin in time for Christmas.

"Our hope today is to give children the means to make good decisions," she said in her office in Abidjan, decorated with African masks and colourful wax prints.

"I want them to be conscious of the fact that they are beautiful, that their culture is beautiful and their culture is rich," she said, ruing the widespread use of skin-lightening creams across Africa.

The names of Ms Coulibaly's dolls all come from different regions of Ivory Coast. The most popular is Adjoba - or "Born on Tuesday" in the Akan language of the southeast - a two-year-old girl with plump features.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

An architect by training, Ms Coulibaly says she draws inspiration for her designs from ideas and people she has met.

The dolls are manufactured in China and Spain, although she hopes to open a factory in Ivory Coast in the next few years to satisfy rising demand. She currently produces 150,000 dolls per year.

At a supermarket in Abidjan last week, Ms Coulibaly's dolls caught the eye of many holiday shoppers.

"We got used to white people's dolls and now we can see Black skin, the African woman," said Aude Koffi as she surveyed the selection. "That is what I liked and that is why I came to have a look."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Vodafone offers to pay more than two billion euros to end German legal fight

UK border crisis puts fruit supply at risk while meat piles up

Thai travel industry faces 'nail in coffin' after new outbreak

More UK retailers fight to survive after one of worst years

SoftBank bows to government pressure with fee cuts

Australia's Nov retail sales surge: ABS preliminary data

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 05:44 PM
Government & Economy

Two Vatican cardinals, papal aides, test positive for coronavirus: source

[VATICAN CITY] Two Vatican cardinals, including one who spends most his time helping Rome's homeless, have tested...

Dec 22, 2020 05:33 PM
Government & Economy

UAE says Qatar media 'undermining' Gulf crisis progress

[DUBAI] A top UAE official said Tuesday Qatari media were undermining efforts to end a three-year dispute between...

Dec 22, 2020 05:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Climate change ravages Kashmir's 'red gold' saffron crop

PAMPORE, India] On sweeping fields once blanketed in lush purple, a thin and bedraggled crop of flowers is all...

Dec 22, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 15.97...

Dec 22, 2020 04:38 PM
Technology

Nikkei subsidiary to develop real-time translated content on SGX platform

A NEW service providing real-time machine-translated content from Nikkei.com will soon be available on the Singapore...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's happy 'glampers' pick Changi Airport for year-end holidays

SGX-backed iSTOX lists unicorn fund with US$20,000 minimum investment

China State Construction Engineering awarded S$237.6m PUB contract

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, MLT, Penguin International, CPH

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for