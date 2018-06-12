You are here

Home > Consumer

Ivory Coast's Presidential coffee may soon become extinct

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 3:34 PM

doc70jquslg68516ehr8j23_doc70gaxsjfwcg12y2xtnlv.jpg
A rare West African coffee variety may soon become extinct.The arabusta, a hybrid of the better-known robusta and arabica varieties, was developed in the 1960s in Ivory Coast, currently the world's biggest cocoa producer.

[ABIDJAN] A rare West African coffee variety may soon become extinct.

The arabusta, a hybrid of the better-known robusta and arabica varieties, was developed in the 1960s in Ivory Coast, currently the world's biggest cocoa producer. Under its first president, Felix Houphouet-Boigny, researchers were told to look for an alternative to robusta, deemed too strong and bitter. The finer arabica needs high altitude and can't grow in the West African nation.

"The arabusta is a high-quality blend," said Andre Braud-Mensah, 51, founder of the Ivoryblue coffee brand and the first to produce capsules from local coffee. "It has the strength of the robusta but also the lightness and floral taste of the arabica."

While output has barely reached 100 metric tons since its inception, it's now dropped to almost zero, according to Braud-Mensah. Once the biggest grower of arabusta, the cash-strapped national agronomic research center has all but abandoned its 100 hectares (247 acres) set aside for the variety. The government said last month it plans to take over and restructure the organization. With small-scale producers, it's always been a bit of a wallflower: the arabusta tree has much lower yields than its robusta counterpart. Only a handful of farmers in the mountainous western region grow it.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There's never been significant investment in promoting the variety," said Braud-Mensah. "It's like having a gold mine in the back of your garden that you keep hidden."

Yet, arabusta is Ivoryblue's bestseller, even though ground arabusta is double the price of ground robusta. But Braud-Mensah fears he may run out of stock next year. Production plunged to 20 tons in 2016 and then further to 7 tons in 2017. This year, there'll be 2 tons at best.

It's no wonder, then, that Braud-Mensah is hoping to revive arabusta by persuading the research center to let him take over the management of its plantations or by purchasing land to start his own plantation. Either way, there'll be very little arabusta until 2020.

"It would be such a shame if the arabusta disappears," Braud-Mensah said. "It's a wonderful coffee."

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Chocolatiers branch out to woo Millennials

Chocolatiers branch out to woo Millennials

Mongolia targets 10-fold increase in meat exports: minister

Mongolia targets 10-fold increase in meat exports: minister

Global warming will make vegetables harder to find: study

Pancakes to burgers: IHOP suffers backlash in name change

Editor's Choice

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Donald Trump_120618_73.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit

BP_SGretail_120618_72.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales a mixed bag; inches up 0.4% in April

Fraser Place Binhai Tianjin - Facade 2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property opens second development in Tianjin; looks to double footprint in China

BP_Condo_120618_59.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.2% to hit new high in May: SRX flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening