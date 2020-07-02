You are here

Home > Consumer

Japan begins charging for plastic bags

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 7:01 AM

rk_japan-plasticbag_020720.jpg
Retailers in Japan began charging for plastic bags on Wednesday, a move aimed at curbing Japanese consumers' love for packaging and finally bringing the country in line with other major economies.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Retailers in Japan began charging for plastic bags on Wednesday, a move aimed at curbing Japanese consumers' love for packaging and finally bringing the country in line with other major economies.

Shops including ubiquitous convenience stores can decide how much to charge customers for the bags, with a common price being three yen (S$0.04).

The new rule seemed to be having some effect, with one shopper making sure she brought her own bag.

"There are lots of issues now, like the environment and global warming. Each of us needs to be more aware of these issues, and that is why I am carrying my own shopping bag," Yoshimi Soeda, 66, told AFP outside a Tokyo store.

"I am worried. I want plastic bags and containers for food to be changed to something more environmentally friendly, although it may not be so easy."

SEE ALSO

Singapore's food delivery surge during lockdown highlights waste problems

Visitors to Japan are often surprised by the amount of packaging involved in even the most basic of transactions - most convenience stores wrap individual bananas in plastic.

The country produces more plastic packaging waste per capita than any nation apart from the United States, according to the United Nations, with campaigners criticising Tokyo for moving too slowly on reducing plastic consumption.

With the measure, Japan has vowed to "curb excessive use of plastic and think about how to use it wisely", according to its most recent policy document.

Introducing a nationwide fee "is aimed at prompting people to think twice if a bag is really necessary and helping people to review their lifestyles," the government said.

In 2018, Japan vowed to reduce its annual 9.4 million tonnes of plastic waste by a quarter by 2030.

And at a meeting in Osaka last year, leaders from the G-20 economies agreed to reduce marine plastic waste.

Japan touts an enviable waste management system, and the government says more than 80 per cent of its plastic waste is recycled.

But much of that "recycling" involves simply incinerating plastic, often to produce energy - a process that generates carbon dioxide and contributes to climate change.

According to government data, bags account for two per cent of the total amount of plastic waste.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Koufu to acquire fried food and dough product supplier for S$22m

RHB upgrades Genting Singapore to 'neutral' as RWS reopens attractions

Cortina reports uptick in H2 earnings on better sales margin

Fans over the moon as Tokyo Disney reopens

Japan retailers start charging for plastic bags

UK retailer John Lewis says unlikely all its stores will re-open

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 07:07 AM
Garage

In Brazil, delivery drivers for Uber, Rappi and others protest amid pandemic

[SAO PAULO] More than a thousand food delivery drivers on motorcycles gathered in São Paulo on Wednesday to protest...

Jul 2, 2020 07:04 AM
Transport

American Airlines resumes trying to pack planes as virus cases surge

[WASHINGTON] American Airlines resumed trying to fill its planes to full capacity on Wednesday, abandoning some...

Jul 2, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

France recovered record 12b euros in taxes last year

[PARIS] French tax sleuths helped the state recover almost 12 billion euros in 2019, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin...

Jul 2, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

US House approves US$1.5t infrastructure bill but outlook uncertain

[WASHINGTON] The US House of Representatives approved a US$1.5 trillion infrastructure package on Wednesday by a 233...

Jul 2, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Biden blames 'weak' Trump for Hong Kong clampdown

[WASHINGTON] Presidential contender Joe Biden on Wednesday blamed a "weak" Donald Trump for China's clampdown in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.