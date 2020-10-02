You are here

Home > Consumer

Japan brewers bet on tax cut to revive pandemic-hit sales

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPANESE brewers suffering from the dropoff in bar and restaurant traffic are about to get some relief, thanks to long-awaited revisions to the liquor tax system that kicks in this week.

Until now, the island nation has had a complex taxation system for beer based on malt content instead of alcohol, where beer with more malt is taxed and priced higher. As of Thursday, the government is starting to bring taxes of different varieties of alcoholic products more in line with each other, which should make some beers more affordable for consumers.

The changes come at a dire time for Japan's beermakers including Asahi Group Holdings and Kirin Holdings. The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out a sizable source of revenue for the brewers and their global rivals as people spend less time eating and drinking out. Almost half of Asahi's best-selling Super Dry was sold through commercial channels to restaurants - where it doesn't have to compete with lower-malt or "new genre" beers.

As more people bought beer and alcohol to consume at home, beer sales in Japan fell by 26 per cent by volume for the first half of the year, while new genre beer products - which are priced lower - increased 6 per cent, according to data compiled by Kirin.

SEE ALSO

High debt. Low growth. Are we all Japanese now?

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In recent years, Asahi, Kirin and Japan's largest beermakers have put out a slew of cheaper low-malt beers or new genre beers with no malt, which are taxed lower. Consumers have flocked to them, shifting drinking habits perhaps more than even the brewers expected.

For the first half of the year, revenue at Asahi and Kirin both fell - dragged down by the beer and alcoholic beverages division, which is usually their most profitable. Sales in the domestic alcoholic segment fell 13 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.

"This odd tax system created a type of beer deflation," said Nomura Securities analyst Satoshi Fujiwara. Now, it might be too late to get consumers used to cheap drinking to change their mindset, he added.

Now, taxes on high-malt beer will be lowered by seven yen (S$0.09), a cut that Asahi and Kirin said they intend to pass on to consumers. Although restaurants and retailers get the final say on pricing, it's likely that they will fall into line.

Still, beer will continue to be more expensive than lower-malt beer, which are taxed as happoshu, or bubbly spirits - the same as mixed canned drinks. Taxes on new genre beers will go up by 9.8 yen. Eventually, the taxation will adopt a single tax for three types of beer in 2026.

The question is whether that will be enough to lure customers back to beer. The pandemic has also made people more aware of cheaper alternatives. At the peak of curtailed business and retail activity in Japan, sales of canned ready-to-drink chuhai - drinks mixed with liquor and priced lower than beer - soared.

"For beer sales to regain ground they need commercial sales to return," said Tomonobu Tsunoyama, analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. "For that, ending the coronavirus is much more important." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Oei Hong Leong sues Raffles Education over proposed stake purchase

Witty Wicker

What's Up This Week

Bold minimalism

Architecture to save the world

How to read a wine label

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 2, 2020 12:28 AM
Real Estate

Burj Khalifa builder Arabtec set to fall into liquidation

[DUBAI] Shareholders of United Arab Emirates-based Arabtec Holding PJSC, which helped build the world's tallest...

Oct 2, 2020 12:21 AM
Technology

Britain report says Huawei security failings pose long-term risk

[LONDON] China's Huawei Technologies has failed to convince British security officials that the security risks of...

Oct 2, 2020 12:08 AM
Consumer

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala agrees 62.48b rupees deal with India's Reliance Retail

[DUBAI] Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment has agreed to invest 62.48 billion rupees (S$1.16 billion) in the...

Oct 1, 2020 11:55 PM
Banking & Finance

US junk bonds set another sales record with busiest September ever

[NEW YORK] The US junk-bond market racked up another monthly record after borrowers sold more than US$47 billion of...

Oct 1, 2020 11:50 PM
Transport

Ford's new CEO shakes up senior management team

[DETROIT] Ford Motor's new chief executive officer (CEO) Jim Farley wasted no time in his first day on the job by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

Singtel's group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire; Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

Nam Cheong's creditors to withhold proceedings against its unit while it prepares debt restructuring proposal

Singapore to allow visitors from Australia, Vietnam from Oct 8

Swiss Axpo to open Singapore office to expand LNG trading in Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.