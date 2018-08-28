You are here

Home > Consumer

Japan rail staff made to sit by tracks as bullet trains shot past

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180828_SHINKANSEN_3544249.jpg
JR West said it has no plans to alter the exercise despite complaints from some employees.
PHOTO: AFP

Tokyo

A JAPANESE rail company has defended a safety exercise that requires employees to sit beside tracks in tunnels as bullet trains speed by at 300 kilometres an hour.

JR West told AFP it has no plans to alter the exercise despite complaints from some employees.

About 190 staff working on safety maintenance for Japan's famed shinkansen bullet train have undergone the training, a company spokesman said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The training aims to teach our maintenance staff the importance of every part of their jobs," he told AFP.

"We pay close attention to safety while doing the training," he added, while acknowledging complaints from some staff members.

"We will continue this training while ensuring it serves a purpose and is done safely."

JR West introduced the training in 2016 after an accident in August 2015 in which part of the bullet train's exterior fell off, the spokesman said.

The purpose of the drill was reportedly to impress on the staff how fast the train moved and therefore how seriously they needed to take their jobs.

But it has proved unpopular with some employees, local media reported.

"It was a horrible experience," the Tokyo Shimbun newspaper quoted one employee as saying.

Another described the experience as "just like a public flogging", the Mainichi daily reported.

Japan's ultra-efficient shinkansen train network connects cities along the length and breadth of the country.

Despite the huge volume of passengers it serves, the network operates with an enviable punctuality rate. It also has an unparalleled safety record, with no one ever having been killed in a crash in its half-century of service. AFP

Consumer

Startup Travelstop lands US$1.2m in seed funding, will use funds to drive growth

Pfizer's drug for rare heart disease gets a boost

Floods in Kerala may hit wedding season gold demand

Russia calls Britain's air force interceptions over Black Sea dangerous

Nokia secures 500m euro EU loan for 5G development

The star businessman who ignores his investors to make them rich

Editor's Choice

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

BP_EU_270818_7.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

BP_Guoco Tower_270818_14.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 profit falls but full-year net profit up by 7%

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
3 HDB to launch over 2,000 new waterfront flats in Punggol
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, GuocoLand, Falcon Energy, Chew's Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6wxmz4qk4esdsuklo3l.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble snags shareholders’ nod on pivotal debt revamp at SGM

file6wxmz4qk4esdsuklo3l.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SGX.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging growth IPO market in Singapore

Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

New initiatives to help Singapore firms access innovation network, infrastructure opportunities across Asean, China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening