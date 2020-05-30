You are here

Home > Consumer

Japanese bathhouses awash with post-lockdown customers

Sat, May 30, 2020 - 1:45 PM

nz_kato_300520.jpg
Masazumi Kato sighed deeply as he lowered himself into a tub at a public bathhouse in a Tokyo suburb, enjoying a return to a Japanese tradition largely off-limits during the city's coronavirus lockdown.
PHOTO: AFP

[YOKOHAMA] Masazumi Kato sighed deeply as he lowered himself into a tub at a public bathhouse in a Tokyo suburb, enjoying a return to a Japanese tradition largely off-limits during the city's coronavirus lockdown.

With the lifting of a nationwide state of emergency over the virus, Japan's...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Drive-in UK care home visits for socially distant times

Japan's factory, retail sectors slump as pandemic hits auto sector

Renault to cut 14,600 jobs worldwide in race to slash costs

China may buy less American farm products if US issues severe HK response

Softbank-backed Coupang under scrutiny after South Korea warehouse virus outbreak

German retail sales fall far less than expected in April

BREAKING NEWS

May 30, 2020 01:40 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold gains as uncertainty over Trump's response to China spurs demand

[BENGALURU] Gold rose 1 per cent on Friday as caution set in with investors awaiting US President Donald Trump's...

May 30, 2020 01:15 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deaths

[BANGKOK] Thailand reported one new coronavirus case on Saturday and no new deaths, taking the total number of...

May 30, 2020 12:40 PM
Government & Economy

What could losing US 'special status' mean for Hong Kong?

[HONG KONG] Washington's declaration this week that Hong Kong is no longer sufficiently autonomous from China was a...

May 30, 2020 12:07 PM
Government & Economy

'I can't breathe' protests spread across America after Minneapolis killing

[NEW YORK] Thousands of protesters stormed the perimeter of Barclays Center in New York as protests spread across...

May 30, 2020 11:43 AM
Consumer

Drive-in UK care home visits for socially distant times

[BANBURY] The cars snaking past the bunting-adorned entrance of a British care home point to an era when even...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.