You are here

Home > Consumer

Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten raided by anti-monopoly officials

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 2:44 PM

[TOKYO] Japanese antitrust officials raided the offices of e-commerce company Rakuten on Monday after complaints from online merchants about the company's free shipping policies, prompting its shares to briefly fall by as much as 3 per cent.

A Rakuten spokesman confirmed the raid and said the company was cooperating with the investigation.

Companies selling their products on Rakuten have complained that the e-commerce giant was abusing its dominant position and putting pressure on them to shoulder shipping costs.

Rakuten plans to make shipping free for orders above 3,980 yen (S$50.30) starting March 18, in an effort to compete with rivals such as Amazon.com.

The company's shares were down 1.4 per cent at 862 yen.

REUTERS
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly