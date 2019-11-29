You are here

Home > Consumer

Japanese fashion tycoon Maezawa shows off US$900m SoftBank payday

Fri, Nov 29, 2019 - 10:07 PM

file71y0zcswesn1g98xpg73.jpg
Japan's Yusaku Maezawa on Friday posted footage of a US$900 million payday for the fashion magnate following his sale of a stake in Zozo Inc, the online fashion retailer he founded, to SoftBank Group Corp.
AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's Yusaku Maezawa on Friday posted footage of a US$900 million payday for the fashion magnate following his sale of a stake in Zozo Inc, the online fashion retailer he founded, to SoftBank Group Corp.

In a video posted to YouTube, Maezawa visited a Tokyo bank to update his bank book, which showed a new balance of around 100 billion yen (S$1.24 billion).

"It's nerve-wracking!" Mr Maezawa said as he entered the branch.

The windfall follows a tender offer by Z Holdings, which is controlled by SoftBank's domestic wireless unit, for half of Zozo's shares this month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The deal saw Maezawa reduce his stake in the fashion company to 18 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Japan is surprise bright spot for India's Paytm

Mr Maezawa made 150 billion yen in the deal but a third has already been used to pay down debt, he said in the Youtube video from the seat of his chauffeur-driven car.

The former punk band drummer is well-known for his love of high-end art and sports cars.

Mr Maezawa, who has a close relationship with SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son and is planning a trip around the moon in a rocket from Elon Musk's SpaceX, stepped down as Zozo CEO following a series of botched initiatives.

His stake sale is the latest pay-out by SoftBank to a wealthy company founder.

In September the investment conglomerate bailed out office-sharing startup WeWork in a deal that saw co-founder Adam Neumann exit with a US$1.7 billion package.

REUTERS

Consumer

US shoppers stay away from stores, spend online as Black Friday begins

ThaiBev said to consider IPO of US$10b brewery business

Vancouver approves ban on plastic straws, bags from next year

UAE property mogul buys Roberto Cavalli fashion label

World's first urban veg and fish garden in a hotel opens in Singapore

Germany aims to shield tech firms from foreign takeovers

BREAKING

Nov 29, 2019 10:20 PM
Consumer

US shoppers stay away from stores, spend online as Black Friday begins

[NEW YORK] US consumers splurged more than US$2 billion online in the first hours of Thanksgiving shopping on...

Nov 29, 2019 09:45 PM
Government & Economy

India offers funds to Sri Lanka in bid to outdo China

[NEW DELHI] India, anxious to counter China's influence in the region, on Friday offered hundreds of millions of...

Nov 29, 2019 09:19 PM
Government & Economy

India's economic growth slows to 4.5% in July-Sept

[NEW DELHI] India's annual economic growth slowed to 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter, its weakest pace...

Nov 29, 2019 08:50 PM
Banking & Finance

Aramco IPO's retail tranche attracts 47.4b Saudi riyals

[RIYADH] Saudi Aramco sold 1,481,613,280 shares worth 47.4 billion Saudi riyals (S$17.3 billion) to retail investors...

Nov 29, 2019 08:42 PM
Government & Economy

Queen is beyond reproach and distinct from royal family, Johnson says

[LONDON] Queen Elizabeth is beyond reproach but there is a distinction between the monarchy and the rest of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly