Japan's Dentsu evacuates Tokyo HQ after receiving bomb threat

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 2:29 PM

Japan's largest advertising agency, Dentsu Group Corp, has evacuated its Tokyo headquarters after receiving a bomb threat, an internal company email reviewed by Reuters showed on Friday.
[TOKYO] Japan's largest advertising agency, Dentsu Group Corp, has evacuated its Tokyo headquarters after receiving a bomb threat, an internal company email reviewed by Reuters showed on Friday.

"Warning of explosion at Dentsu's Shiodome headquarters building with deadline past 7.00 am on June 7, Sunday" a message sent via the company's website read, according to an email send to Dentsu employees.

Dentsu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

