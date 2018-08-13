You are here

Japan's Don Quijote would be interested in buying Walmart's Seiyu

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 2:47 PM

Japanese discount retailer Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd said it would be interested in buying Walmart Inc's Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu.
"If it came up for sale we would be interested and it is attractive," Don Quijote Chief Executive Koji Ohara told a news briefing on Monday.

Business daily Nikkei reported last month the US retail giant would sell the unit. Walmart has said it has not decided to sell and is continuing to develop the business.

