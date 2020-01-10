You are here

Home > Consumer

Japan's Fast Retailing cuts outlook after Asia strife hits Uniqlo sales

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPAN'S Fast Retailing Co cut its full-year outlook after worse than expected quarterly results, hit by Hong Kong protests and a South Korean consumer boycott that dented sales at its Uniqlo stores.

The company had come to depend on its Asian growth, especially in China, where Uniqlo's mix of affordable basics and occasionally trendy items proved a massive hit among the burgeoning middle class.

At home, Uniqlo has faced a saturated market and weak consumer spending.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It has also struggled to build brand recognition in the United States, though the company expects its North America business to turn profitable this year.

SEE ALSO

Uniqlo sees worst overseas sales drop in decade

A weaker yuan and violent protests in Hong Kong during its financial first quarter to Nov 30 hit operating profit in the Greater China region, which includes its Hong Kong stores.

The company's South Korea business, meanwhile, fell into the red after a prolonged boycott of Japanese goods, it said.

Annual operating profit was forecast to fall 5 per cent to 245 billion yen (S$3 billion), against a previously expected rise to 275 billion yen for the year to the end of August.

Its first-quarter operating profit fell to 91.7 billion yen from 104.7 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with the market's consensus forecast of 110 billion yen, according to Refinitiv data.

There were bright spots, however, including an expected improvement in the United States and a 44 per cent leap in quarterly operating profit at GU, its fashion line focusing on younger shoppers.

It also reported strong sales in markets such as Australia and India, where it opened new stores during the quarter, and reiterated its ambition to become the world's biggest fashion retailer.

Fast Retailing's main rivals are Spanish giant Inditex , which owns Zara, and Sweden's H&M. The Japanese company believes it has a shot at beating competitors by appealing to a broad demographic and focusing on practical pieces rather than catwalk trends.

"The group's medium-term vision is to become the world's number one apparel retailer," it said in a statement. "We continue to increase Uniqlo store numbers in each market." REUTERS

Consumer

UK retail sales see worst year on record in 2019, data shows

4 CEOs' secrets to thriving in retail apocalypse

Uniqlo sees worst overseas sales drop in decade

Thailand's PTT says its retail unit not interested in bidding for Tesco's Asian business

'Sex tech' aims to rise above negative image

HP says Xerox securing financing not basis for takeover talks

BREAKING

Jan 10, 2020 12:14 AM
Transport

Iran says crash jet tried to turn back; Ukraine probes missile theory

[TEHERAN] The Boeing Co jet that crashed near Teheran on Wednesday tried to turn back after takeoff, Iran revealed...

Jan 10, 2020 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort rises to 19-year high on views of economy

[WASHINGTON] Confidence among Americans surged to the best level since Oct 2000 on brighter views of the economy and...

Jan 9, 2020 11:45 PM
Transport

Boeing faces US$5b tab on 737 MAX simulator training

[DALLAS] Boeing's costs would rise an estimated US$5 billion if pilots need to get simulator training before flying...

Jan 9, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam meets new China liaison, vows to curb violence

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam met with Beijing's new liaison to the city, Luo Huining, at her...

Jan 9, 2020 11:10 PM
Transport

VW more confident for 2019 unit sales

[FRANKFURT] German car giant Volkswagen on Thursday tweaked its guidance on how many cars it sold in 2019, saying...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly