You are here

Home > Consumer

Japan's Kirin says won't part with non-beer assets, braces for proxy fight

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 4:16 PM

[TOKYO] Japan's Kirin Holdings on Tuesday stepped up its defense against an activist investor which is demanding that it sell off its non-beer assets, saying board members proposed by the fund didn't know enough about the company.

UK-based Independent Franchise Partners (IFP), which owns a 2 per cent stake in Kirin, has called on the company to concentrate on beer, shed its investments in cosmetics and drugs, and use the proceeds to buy treasury shares worth 600 billion yen (S$7.73 billion).

It has also offered a compromise, saying it would drop its demand for asset sales as long as a more independent board, including two members it has proposed, conducts a rigorous review of Kirin's business strategy.

Kirin CEO Yoshinori Isozaki said the company had interviewed the two people.

"Unfortunately, they did not know anything about Kirin," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with investors, preparing for a proxy battle with IFP at a March 27 annual general meeting (AGM).

SEE ALSO

China Mengniu Dairy buys Kirin Australia unit for A$600m

"In the end, we decided that members being proposed by the company are more appropriate to achieve our 2027 vision," he said, referring to the company's plan to use its expertise in fermentation to expand in areas such as biotechnology, food and health over the next several years.

Kirin has said its investments in pharmaceuticals firm Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd and cosmetics company Fancl Corp were crucial given a decline in domestic beer consumption and a global shift towards healthier living.

Mr Isozaki said he did not know how many of the company's investors supported IFP.

Proxy battles are rare in Japan's consensus-driven economy, but activist investors have been gaining momentum, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe advocating stronger corporate governance.

REUTERS

Consumer

Thermo Fisher to buy Qiagen for 9b euros in lab tie-up

Lindt promises sweet dividend and further growth

Australia's national newswire to close

Covid-19: Chan Chun Sing calls on landlords to 'do their part' as tenants clamour for lower rents

App that detects jaundice in newborns could save lives in Asia and Africa

SATS buys UK aviation food company Monty's Bakehouse for £26.7m

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 3, 2020 04:12 PM
Consumer

Thermo Fisher to buy Qiagen for 9b euros in lab tie-up

[NEW YORK] US laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific agreed to buy Qiagen, a Dutch maker of tests for...

Mar 3, 2020 04:11 PM
Transport

BMW bets on new EV to reclaim crown in entry-level luxury sedans

[MUNICH] Once the go-to brand for upwardly mobile sedan buyers with a need for speed, BMW AG is facing pressure from...

Mar 3, 2020 04:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Covid-19: SilkAir to 'indefinitely suspend' flights to Hiroshima from March 27

SILKAIR will "indefinitely suspend operations to Hiroshima" from March 27, 2020 onwards, due to weak demand...

Mar 3, 2020 04:02 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia picks island near Singapore to treat virus patients

[JAKARTA] Indonesia plans to build a hospital to treat people infected by the deadly coronavirus at Galang, an...

Mar 3, 2020 03:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Malaysia cuts key rate as global central banks act amid virus

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia cut its benchmark interest rate on Tuesday, following other central banks in boosting stimulus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.