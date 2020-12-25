You are here

Home > Consumer

Japan's retail sales resume falling amid virus resurgence

Fri, Dec 25, 2020 - 9:07 AM

nz_jpretail_251243.jpg
Tokyo consumer prices fell more than expected, even as the unemployment rate and a key metric of tightness in the labour market improved.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Japanese retail sales dropped in November for the first time in two months, as a record surge in virus cases in recent weeks discouraged shoppers and darkened the outlook for the recovery.

Receipts fell 2 per cent from October, with Japan posting new daily highs in confirmed cases from around the middle of the month, the economy ministry reported Friday. Analysts had forecast an 0.8 per cent decrease.

Separate reports showed Tokyo consumer prices fell more than expected, even as the unemployment rate and a key metric of tightness in the labour market improved.

The jobs numbers were a good sign for workers, but sharp cuts to bonuses at the country's biggest companies this winter suggest households are likely to tighten their purse strings.

KEY INSIGHTS

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Friday's data suggests renewed weakness in consumer spending, a key driver of Japan's rebound from its pandemic slump.

Economists had expected consumption gains to slow as pent-up demand exhausted itself, but the virus's resurgence in recent weeks could push shoppers further into hibernation and send the recovery into reverse.

Most analysts see growth slowing this quarter to a fraction of summer's pace, and some are now flagging a risk the economy could shrink again in early 2021.

A US$709 billion stimulus package announced this month by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga may help, but much of the new spending is for longer-term goals of making the economy more green and digital after the pandemic.

Record virus cases this month forced Mr Suga to suspend a travel incentive programme over the New-Year holiday and local leaders are even calling on older people to wear masks at home.

The moves, along with heightened anxiety, will hit restaurants, hotels and shops during a key spending season.

The Bank of Japan last week said it would review its monetary policy after nationwide prices fell at the fastest pace in 10 years last month.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the review won't entail a policy overhaul, but he has a history of delivering surprises that could keep investors guessing.

Bloomberg economist Yuki Masujima said: "Looking ahead, we expect the unemployment rate to reach a peak in Q1 then fall gradually next year - assuming the latest acceleration in Covid-19 infections is brought under control in 1Q. With a vaccine on the horizon, risks to further deterioration next year appear lower."

Retail sales rose 0.7 per cent compared with the prior year when consumers were in funk following a hike to the sales tax. Economists projected a 1.8 per cent increase.

Sales at department stores and supermarkets slid 3.4 per cent from a year earlier.

Tokyo consumer prices excluding fresh food fell a more-than-expected 0.9 per cent, the most since 2010.

Excluding both fresh food and energy, prices in the capital dropped 0.4 per cent.

A separate report showed Japan's unemployment rate improved, falling to 2.9 per cent in November.

The jobs-to-applicant ratio rose to 1.06, improving for a second month The ratio means that job offers outnumbered applicants 106 to 100.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 25, 2020 10:15 AM
Life & Culture

Football: Sunderland AFC announces takeover deal with 22-year-old Louis-Dreyfus

[SUNDERLAND] League One (third-tier) side Sunderland Association Football Club announced on Thursday that an...

Dec 25, 2020 09:55 AM
Government & Economy

Americans give to charity like never before amid pandemic

[MICHIGAN] Hundreds of cars line up before dawn on weekly distribution days for the Forgotten Harvest's partner food...

Dec 25, 2020 09:35 AM
Stocks

Interest in Nikkei 225 options drops to decade low after 2020 rally

[TOKYO] The market's interest in trading options on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average has dropped to its lowest in more...

Dec 25, 2020 09:32 AM
Technology

Cyberpunk 2077 maker CD Projekt sued by investor over botched launch

[LOS ANGELES] CD Projekt, the Polish video-game publisher of Cyberpunk 2077, was sued by an investor who claims the...

Dec 25, 2020 08:20 AM
Life & Culture

Olympics: Domestic sponsors agree to extend contracts for delayed Tokyo games

[TOKYO] Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Thursday that all 68 domestic sponsors for the Summer Olympics have agreed in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

For Singapore property investors, overseas lure will continue

Thailand's new e-ferry service a step towards greener transport

Brexit deal fuels sterling while global stocks edge higher ahead of holiday

Marina Bay Sands caught in net of whales and murky waters of third-party transfers

Boris Johnson unleashes the animal spirits with Brexit deal

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for