You are here

Home > Consumer

JD founder struggles to calm investors after slowdown, arrest

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 10:07 AM

[BEIJING] JD.com Inc. founder Richard Liu is struggling to reassure investors of his e-commerce giant's prospects amid rising competition and a global trade war, even as US prosecutors mull whether to charge him over rape allegations.

JD's ADRs slid 8.4 per cent in US trading to the lowest in more than two years after a disappointing earnings report and Liu's first investor conference call since his arrest in the US. The company on Monday reported lower-than-projected revenue and its first sequential fall in annual active customers since listing.

Liu said on the call he will shift his focus to concentrate on new businesses and strategy while letting his subordinates handle mature operations at China's second-largest e-commerce company. Sales for the third quarter reached 104.8 billion yuan (S$20.7 billion) compared with the 105.7 billion yuan average of analysts' estimates.

"For me personally, I will focus more on new businesses," Liu said through a translator. He later added that strategy, culture and teams would be his other three key priorities. "For mature businesses, our team can handle that."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Liu has denied any wrongdoing after the arrest, but authorities are still deliberating whether to charge him with a crime. He didn't speak about the rape allegations, nor did he suggest any management change was related to the accusations. Chief Financial Officer Sidney Huang fielded the only question on that issue, and claimed it was not expected to have a material impact on the business and declined to comment further.

His team faces a tough challenge as established rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and popular newcomers like Pinduoduo Inc. fight to win growth and market share. The number of customers who bought products or services on JD over the past 12 months, a statistic referred to as "annual active customers," fell by 8.6 million between June and September to 305.2 million – the first decline at the company since it listed shares in New York in 2014.

Further evidence of the slowdown was seen in the company's guidance – it predicted sales during the current quarter of 130 billion yuan to 135 billion yuan, the midpoint of which is about 1.4 per cent below the 134.3 billion yuan that analysts had expected.

And while net income for the quarter jumped to 3 billion yuan, from 1 billion yuan a year earlier, that included fair value changes of 3.6 billion yuan. That mainly represented gains on its stake in luxury marketplace Farfetch, which had an US$855 million IPO in September.

"The expending investment may cloud JD Mall's operating profit margin in 2H18. Meanwhile, investment in JD logistics and talents recruitment should continue as well," CICC analyst Natalie Wu said in a note to clients before the earnings. "We see high chances for margin pressure to continue into 2019."

But Liu insisted that 2018 had been a year of investment with improvements coming beginning next year.

"Next year our net profitability position will be better than this year," he said. "In terms of customer growth, we will grow faster than the industrial average and gain more market share."

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Flagging Victoria's Secret announces new lingerie CEO

Canada Post seeks holiday truce with striking workers

World wine output rises 13% after disastrous year

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

SATS moves to target fast-casual restaurants, aviation sector in China

Hugo Boss's winning plan: more Meghan Markle, fewer suits

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
4 SGReit looking to leverage on Thomson Line
5 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m

Must Read

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Region's VC, PE to double to US$70b by 2024: Bain report

AK_Hyflux_3110.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hotel Properties Limited, Hyflux, SATS

BT_20181120_JQBILL20_3621948.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

E-wallet, crypto players show support for Payment Services Bill

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening