You are here

Home > Consumer

JD Logistics seeks bank pitches for Hong Kong IPO of up to US$3b: sources

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 2:19 PM

[HONG KONG] JD Logistics has asked banks to pitch for the lead role in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of up to US$3 billion as it moves towards launching the deal in the first half of 2021, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The logistics business, the offshoot of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, would be the latest subsidiary of the parent company to be spun off and listed in Hong Kong.

The IPO could raise between US$2 billion and US$3 billion, said the sources, adding the company was yet to set a firm target.

Investment banks made presentations to JD Logistics executives on Nov 27 as part of the selection process, the sources said.

The people could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

JD Logistics did not respond to a request for comment JD.com spun off its logistics unit into a standalone entity in 2017 and then opened up its delivery and warehousing services to third-party companies. An IPO for the unit has been under consideration for almost a year.

Official mandates have yet to be given to the banks but JD is known to be close to UBS, Bank of America (BofA) and Haitong Securities, the people said.

UBS declined to comment. Bank of America and Haitong did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Those three banks sponsored the JD Health IPO which raised nearly US$3.5 billion in Hong Kong this week. UBS and BofA also sponsored JD.com's US$4.4-billion secondary listing in June, the largest listing in Hong Kong in 2020.

A timetable for the JD Logistics IPO has not yet been set, but the two sources suggested a deal was expected in the first half of 2020.

The JD Logistics IPO was discussed during JD Health listing presentations last week with the parent's management, which indicated a deal could come earlier in the new year, a separate investor source said.

The source was not authorised to speak to media so could not be named.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 3, 2020 02:21 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks edge up on vaccine hopes

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher on Thursday as optimism over coronavius vaccines deflated selling...

Dec 3, 2020 02:08 PM
Technology

WeChat deletes Australian PM's appeal to Chinese community

[SYDNEY] Chinese social media platform WeChat has deleted a post by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison,...

Dec 3, 2020 01:28 PM
Banking & Finance

Westpac signs enforceable undertaking with regulator due to weak risk controls

[SYDNEY] Westpac Banking Corp agreed to a court-backed undertaking with Australia's banking regulator on Thursday to...

Dec 3, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Employment rose to pre-Covid levels after Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

RESIDENT employment levels bounced back to near pre-Covid levels in the third quarter after taking a big hit in June...

Dec 3, 2020 12:52 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesian President calls on central bank to take bigger role in reforms

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday he hoped that the central bank would take on "a more...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB 'lottery' conundrum: analysts weigh in on ways to mitigate it

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

JL Family Office unveils boutique property investment firm

Stocks to watch: Geo Energy, Credit Bureau Asia, Addvalue Technologies

It's a bumpy road for SingPost in the e-commerce arena

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for