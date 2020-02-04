You are here

Home > Consumer

Jewellery maker Pandora sees sales decline in 2020

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 3:40 PM

WH_Pandora _020321.jpg
Danish jewellery maker Pandora , which is struggling to revive its brand amid sluggish sales, said on Tuesday it had seen an improvement in the fourth quarter but that it would not return to sales growth this year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[COPENHAGEN] Danish jewellery maker Pandora , which is struggling to revive its brand amid sluggish sales, said on Tuesday it had seen an improvement in the fourth quarter but that it would not return to sales growth this year.

Shares in Pandora have risen around 20 per cent since it said on Jan 6 that it would meet its 2019 sales and profit margin forecast, which investors took as a sign that attempts to turn around the jeweller could be paying off.

"We have made significant changes in a very short time, and the results in Q4 give us confidence. Consumers are responding positively to our commercial initiatives," said Chief Executive Alexander Lacik.

Pandora expects organic sales growth this year of 3 -to-6 per cent, an improvement from last year's drop of 8 per cent. It expects an operating profit margin, excluding restructuring costs, of 23 per cent, compared with 26.8 per cent in 2019. But the forecasts do not account for any impact from the coronavirus in China, where it has closed 53 of its 237 shops.

"In recent weeks, the coronavirus has led to an unprecedented decline in consumer traffic in China and Hong Kong. Due to the unpredictable nature of the situation, the full-year impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this point in time," Pandora said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

The coronavirus outbreak will hit global growth

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest tax (EBIT) and excluding restructuring costs were 2.81 billion Danish crowns (S$570.64 million), above the 2.75 billion crowns expected by 16 analysts in a poll compiled by Pandora.

 

REUTERS

Consumer

Macau asks casinos to suspend operations to curb coronavirus spread

Carlsberg says coronavirus to curb beer sales

Starbucks closes store at Fullerton Waterboat House as lease ends

Chinese abandon food delivery fearing drivers will spread virus

Britain's GSK joins race to develop coronavirus vaccine

Money FM podcast: Thriving through mobile global sales teams

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 03:49 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks rally as investors bet on more China stimulus

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rallied on Tuesday on increasing bets that China would roll out more stimulus measures...

Feb 4, 2020 03:42 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares close higher on banks, healthcare stocks; NZ down

[BENGALURU] Australian shares on Tuesday recouped some of the sharp losses suffered in the previous session, driven...

Feb 4, 2020 03:39 PM
Companies & Markets

SIAS asks Utico, Hyflux to clarify scheme terms for PnP investors

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore) or SIAS is seeking clarification on several terms of Utico’s...

Feb 4, 2020 03:23 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares close higher on rebound in Shanghai stocks

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors breathed a sigh of relief over a recovery on the...

Feb 4, 2020 03:20 PM
Consumer

Macau asks casinos to suspend operations to curb coronavirus spread

[HONG KONG] Casinos in Macau, the Chinese territory that's the world's biggest gambling hub, are being asked to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly