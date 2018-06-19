You are here

Home > Consumer

Jilted Fujifilm sues Xerox for US$1b after aborted merger

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 11:04 AM

file704tvj6gmn66f0isacl.jpg
Japanese technology giant Fujifilm said Tuesday it was suing US firm Xerox, seeking more than US$1 billion in damages after a merger between the two firms was scrapped last month.

[TOKYO] Japanese technology giant Fujifilm said Tuesday it was suing US firm Xerox, seeking more than US$1 billion in damages after a merger between the two firms was scrapped last month.

Fujifilm slammed what it said was a "unilateral decision to terminate without legitimate cause" the planned merger announced in January.

The merger was shelved after a lawsuit by powerful shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, who together own more than 15 per cent of Xerox and had vigorously opposed the tie-up.

The pair secured an injunction in April to halt the deal after a New York judge agreed the merger prioritised the interests of the Xerox CEO over the firm's shareholders.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fujifilm also announced a challenge to that ruling, saying it was "inconsistent with shareholder democracy to allow Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason... to dictate the fate of Xerox."

When scrapping the merger, Xerox cited "material deviations" in the audited accounts of an existing joint venture known as Fuji Xerox controlled by Fujifilm.

And the Japanese firm said it continued to believe that the tie-up between Xerox and Fuji Xerox was "the only correct solution to provide shareholders of both companies with exceptional short and long-term value".

Xerox issued a robust statement in response, saying it would "vigorously defend its decision and pursue any and all remedies available to Xerox arising from Fujifilm's mismanagement and misconduct".

Calling off the merger was seen as a victory for Icahn, a battle-tested billionaire who has aggressively challenged companies since the 1980s.

It came after activist fund Elliott won a weeks-long power struggle with Vivendi over Telecom Italia by wresting control of the company's board in early May.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
4 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
5 Stock market remains in correction mode
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

BP_CapitaLand_190618_42.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand

Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS initiates 'buy' on AA Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening