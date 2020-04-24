You are here

Home > Consumer

J&J strikes deal with Emergent BioSolutions on coronavirus vaccine manufacturing

Fri, Apr 24, 2020 - 10:16 AM

nz_jj_240461.jpg
Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it had struck a deal with Emergent BioSolutions to use its manufacturing facilities in an effort to make more than 1 billion doses of a vaccine it is testing to stop the novel coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW JERSEY] Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it had struck a deal with Emergent BioSolutions to use its manufacturing facilities in an effort to make more than 1 billion doses of a vaccine it is testing to stop the novel coronavirus.

The US healthcare conglomerate said the deal was the first in a series of prospective global partnerships to accelerate manufacturing of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine candidate, even before it has a signal that it works.

J&J plans to start human testing by September, with an eye on having it ready under an emergency use authorisation in early 2021, far quicker than the typical 18-month period that it takes for vaccines to be tested, approved and then manufactured.

Under the deal, valued at about US$135 million (S$192.6 million), Emergent said it would provide drug substance manufacturing services and was reserving large-scale manufacturing capacity.

J&J and the US government are investing US$1 billion to create enough manufacturing capacity for the experimental vaccine candidate to stop the virus that has killed nearly 185,000 people around the globe.

SEE ALSO

US meat giant shutters beef plant for coronavirus testing

REUTERS

Consumer

US meat giant shutters beef plant for coronavirus testing

Expedia raising US$3.2b to weather pandemic hit

Gilead disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial

Fans dive for pearls in food and hawker stalls that also sell bubble tea

Digital investments up as banks explore virtual wealth conversations

Seniors taking to online banking; challenge is to keep them hooked post-pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 24, 2020 10:26 AM
Consumer

US meat giant shutters beef plant for coronavirus testing

[NEW YORK] US meatpacking giant Tyson Foods on Thursday said it would temporarily close a massive beef...

Apr 24, 2020 10:20 AM
Energy & Commodities

Mexico's Pemex declares force majeure on fuel imports from trading arm: sources

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's state oil company Pemex has declared force majeure over fuel supplies from its trading arm...

Apr 24, 2020 10:14 AM
Real Estate

Singapore retail rents ease 2.3% q-o-q in Q1 2020: URA

RENTALS of retail space in Singapore's central region eased 2.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 over the...

UPDATED 3 min ago
Apr 24, 2020 10:08 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI down 0.7%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Friday after US markets closed almost flat overnight.

Apr 24, 2020 09:38 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 12.09...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.