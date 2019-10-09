You are here

Home > Consumer

Johnson & Johnson must pay US$8b over drug side effect: jury

Wed, Oct 09, 2019 - 9:12 AM

nz_jj_091037.jpg
A Pennsylvania jury ruled on Tuesday that US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson must pay US$8 billion in damages and interest for failing to warn that a psychiatric drug could cause breast growth in men.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] A Pennsylvania jury ruled on Tuesday that US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson must pay US$8 billion in damages and interest for failing to warn that a psychiatric drug could cause breast growth in men.

Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals were blamed as plaintiff Nicholas Murray told the Philadelphia court that the drug Risperdal, prescribed to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, had made him grow breasts.

The company challenged the ruling in a statement, calling the damages awarded "grossly disproportionate" with the initial award in the case of US$680,000.

"The company is confident (the ruling) will be overturned," the statement said, and "will be immediately moving to set aside this excessive and unfounded verdict."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the statement, Johnson & Johnson accused the court of preventing their defence team from presenting "key evidence" on Risperdal labeling.

The company is facing a series of complaints in state courts for failing to properly warn of Risperdal's side effects, including in Pennsylvania, California and Missouri.

Risperdal, approved for the treatment of adults by the US Food and Drug Administration in 1993, brought in some US$737 million (S$1.02b) in sales in 2018.

AFP

Consumer

British gambling industry grapples with under-age problem

Levi Strauss profit hit by weakness in wholesale business in Americas

World whisky boom sees Nikka staff working days and nights

Fancy a wee dram of an edible Scotch pod?

Amazon launches bigger local online store in Singapore

Shoemaker Vans treads warily as China fumes over Hong Kong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly