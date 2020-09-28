You are here

Home > Consumer

K-pop group BTS' label Big Hit prices IPO at top of range

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 11:40 AM

af_bts-bighit_280920.jpg
Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-pop group BTS, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at top of its range on Monday, in South Korea's largest listing in three years.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-pop group BTS, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at top of its range on Monday, in South Korea's largest listing in three years.

Institutional investors had forecast huge demand for the shares, with Big Hit riding on the success of the seven-member band, which has become the first South Korean group to reach No 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with song Dynamite.

Big Hit priced the IPO at 135,000 won (S$158.16) per share, it said in a regulatory filing, the top of an indicative price range of 105,000-135,000 won announced earlier this month.

It will raise 962.6 billion won through the offer of 7.13 million new shares. It is the biggest South Korean IPO since Celltrion HealthCare raised one trillion won in 2017.

Based on the pricing, Big Hit's total market value is expected to be about 4.8 trillion won, taking into account common shares plus redeemable preferred shares that will be converted into common shares upon the IPO.

SEE ALSO

South Korea reports lowest coronavirus cases since new wave of outbreaks last month

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

NZ's a2 Milk forecasts weaker revenue on disruption to Chinese sales

Hot stock: Medical-device maker Vicplas falls 30% after board trims dividend

Vicplas full-year earnings grow 17.7% on boost from medical devices

Sick of staying home: China expects a Golden Week tourism rebound

iX Biopharma unit obtains Australia licence to bring product testing in-house

Singaporeans want regional e-commerce players to step up their game: Blackbox

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 28, 2020 12:01 PM
Life & Culture

In Paris, a fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear

[PARIS] When Swedish fashion brand Acne Studios last hosted a catwalk show in Paris in January, it ordered dozens of...

Sep 28, 2020 11:54 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea reports lowest coronavirus cases since new wave of outbreaks last month

[SEOUL] South Korea on Monday reported 50 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since a new wave of outbreaks emerged...

Sep 28, 2020 11:51 AM
Technology

SoftBank brings food service robot to labour-strapped Japan

[TOKYO] SoftBank's robotics arm said on Monday it will bring a food service robot developed by California-based Bear...

Sep 28, 2020 11:25 AM
Companies & Markets

PayNow banks raise default limit to S$5,000 for ad-hoc transactions

THE Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) said on Monday that all nine participating PayNow banks will now allow...

Sep 28, 2020 11:23 AM
Government & Economy

Indonesia unions threaten strike over government's labour reforms

[JAKARTA] Indonesian trade unions threatened on Monday to stage a national strike next month after a committee in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Olam, DBS, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, iFast

Hot stock: Medical-device maker Vicplas falls 30% after board trims dividend

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

Over 60% of Penrose condo units sold over the weekend

Singtel unit NCS eyes regional growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.