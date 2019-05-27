You are here

Home > Consumer

Kimberly-Clark pumps in additional S$25m to double Tuas factory exports

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 3:08 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

03_SICC Awards_Kimberley Clarke_Essential_EDK_1318.jpg
The consumer giant is injecting fresh investments of over S$25 million in its Tuas manufacturing facility, with plans to double export volume and value by end 2022.
Kimberly-Clark

KIMBERLY-CLARK is injecting fresh investments of over S$25 million in its Tuas manufacturing facility, with plans to double export volume and value by end 2022, the consumer giant told The Business Times on Monday. 

The funds will be used to expand the production capacity for its premium Huggies brand diapers and pull-up pants, and improve value addition to its Huggies baby wipes product.

The investment will also incorporate a number of Industry 4.0-related productivity enhancements, such as deploying automatic guided vehicles and advanced warehouse management systems.

Kimberly-Clark’s Tuas mill exports what it manufactures to markets across the Asia-Pacific, including Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, China, and multiple Asean countries.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Achal Agarwal, president of Kimberly-Clark Asia Pacific, said this is the third investment the company has made in the past four years, which is “a testament to the excellence and success of the operation”.

“Since 1981, Kimberly-Clark’s manufacturing facility in Tuas has been a globally leading, state-of-the-art export facility. Thanks to Singapore’s strategic location, excellent logistics capability, and support from the government, the Tuas Mill continues to expand its footprint and portfolio,” Mr Agarwal added.

This is not the first time the baby products maker invested in its Singapore factory. Last year, it pumped S$18 million into the Tuas factory to double its output capacity for baby wipes, and also to set up a dedicated “formulation lab” to boost product innovation.

At the time, the three product types made in Tuas – Huggies diapers, pull-up pants and baby wipes – were evenly split across the factory’s output. The company said the plant makes about 2.4 million baby wipes a year – a capacity set to be raised to five million by the second quarter of 2019.

Kimberly-Clark had previously invested some S$400 million into Singapore, which also houses its Asia-Pacific headquarters. The investment covered the expansion of its Tuas premises in 2016, introducing two advanced production lines.

Consumer

Brazil's Magazine Luiza raises offer to buy Netshoes to $93.18 million

Craft brewers lighten up and take aim at the ‘sweaty consumer’

Nike stops penalising sponsored athletes who become pregnant

Novartis US$2m gene therapy for rare disorder is world's most expensive drug

Property buyers 'hit by scammers posing as their lawyers'

F&N injects fresh capital totalling S$115m, provides guarantees of up to US$272m to fund its Starbucks Thailand purchase

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

BT_20190527_VIHUAWEIPGUA_3792370.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Most Read

1 Fund manager who beat 98% of peers dumps his Huawei bonds
2 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
3 Making an informed choice for the best heart test
4 Allied's missing S$33m and questions about the escrow account
5 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_cbd_250319_2_0.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's business receipts continue to rise in Q1, but pace is slowing down

BP_Shenton Way_270519_98.jpg
May 27, 2019
Real Estate

Shenton Way, Tanjong Pagar offices most popular among tech tenants in Asia: Colliers

May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge to launch co-innovation lab for urban solutions, supported by IMDA and ESG

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening