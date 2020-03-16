You are here

Home > Consumer

Kingfisher shuts all French, Spanish stores due to coronavirus

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 4:38 PM

[LONDON] Home improvement group Kingfisher said on Monday all 221 of its Castorama and Brico Dépôt stores in France have closed until April 14 in line with government advice on coronavirus, while its 28 stores in Spain have also shut until March 29.

The group said it is working to mitigate the implications of these closures, including serving customers through click & collect or home delivery.

Kingfisher's remaining over 1,100 stores across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Poland, Romania, Portugal and Russia remain open.

But it said significant uncertainty exists around the impact of COVID-19, forcing it to take measures to contain its costs and protect its financial position.

These include reducing operating expenditure, reducing stock and goods not for resale (GNFR) purchases, optimising working capital, stopping all but essential capital expenditure, and making use of tax payments and other government relief measures.

SEE ALSO

Cooped up by coronavirus, millions in China discover the joy of cooking

The group said that up to March 14 it had experienced no impact on demand from the outbreak. In February group like-for-like sales were up 7.6 per cent, or up 2.3 per cent excluding the impact of an extra day on Feb 29.

In the first two weeks of March group like-for-like sales continued to be positive, with growth across all businesses within its core markets, strongly supported by e-commerce sales.

"However, there is significant uncertainty on sales and demand as the outbreak spreads, and as central governments and businesses take action to contain and delay its impact," it said.

The group said it was not yet able to predict the impact of the virus on results for the current 2020-21 year. It plans to report results for 2019-20, as scheduled, on March 24.

REUTERS

Consumer

Impossible Foods raises about US$500m in new funding

JD.com hires banks for a Hong Kong listing as early as mid-year: sources

The man with 17,700 bottles of hand sanitiser just donated them

Perfume giant LVMH to make hand sanitiser for French hospitals to aid coronavirus fight

Australian healthcare group Healius rejects Partners Group's A$2b buyout offer

Factories shift operations in scramble to restock supermarket shelves

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 04:36 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares tumble as pandemic fears grip Europe

[FRANKFURT] European shares plunged on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic raged through much of Europe, with...

Mar 16, 2020 04:32 PM
Life & Culture

Cooped up by coronavirus, millions in China discover the joy of cooking

[BEIJING]  Apron-clad Zhang Xuesi adjusted the flame on his cooking stove, while wielding a spatula to flip in his...

Mar 16, 2020 04:28 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end 4.03% lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than four per cent Monday as global markets continue to be battered by...

Mar 16, 2020 04:26 PM
Transport

Fiat Chrysler halts production at most European plants for two weeks

[MILAN] Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said on Monday it was halting production through March 27 at the majority of its plants...

Mar 16, 2020 04:20 PM
Energy & Commodities

Asian oil buyers hiring smaller ships as supertanker rates soar

[SINGAPORE] A growing number of Asian oil refiners are looking to hire smaller vessels to carry crude from the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.