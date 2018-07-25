You are here

Home > Consumer

Kraft Heinz recalling cheese dip on botulism risk

Wed, Jul 25, 2018 - 9:38 AM

[ Kraft Heinz Co said on Tuesday it was voluntarily recalling about 7,000 cases of its Taco Bell Cheese Dip as the product showed signs that it could allow for the growth of the bacteria that causes botulism.

The company said it was recalling 15-ounce cases of it Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip that had "best when used by" dates ranging from Oct 31, 2018 to Jan 23, 2019.

Botulism is a rare but potentially fatal form of food poisoning that can paralysis and is sometimes linked to contaminated food.

Kraft Heinz said no cases of illnesses have been reported.

This follows recalls by other major packaged food companies including Kellogg Co's Honey Smacks cereal, Campbell Soup Co's Goldfish Crackers and Mondelez International Inc's Ritz Cracker due to potential salmonella contamination.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Viral post inflames public anger over vaccine scandal in China

Fox warns Comcast customers may lose big ten network in dispute

Tonic maker Fevertree upbeat on 2018 results on UK gin craze

Lindt invests more on Hershey's turf amid US chocolate rebound

When we eat, or don’t eat, may be critical for health

'Eggs' made from mung beans are the latest food substitute

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification

BT_20180725_KRVALLEY_3510720.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre

BT_20180725_YOHORIZONYTUJ_3510682.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates

Most Read

1 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
2 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
3 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
4 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
5 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification

BT_20180725_KRVALLEY_3510720.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre

BT_20180725_YOHORIZONYTUJ_3510682.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates

2018-05-30T044433Z_18622655_RC17A26D6880_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-LONG-HAUL.JPG
Jul 25, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Banyan Tree, Vard, Mapletree Industrial Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening