Kraft Heinz recalling cheese dip on botulism risk

[ Kraft Heinz Co said on Tuesday it was voluntarily recalling about 7,000 cases of its Taco Bell Cheese Dip as the product showed signs that it could allow for the growth of the bacteria that causes botulism.

The company said it was recalling 15-ounce cases of it Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip that had "best when used by" dates ranging from Oct 31, 2018 to Jan 23, 2019.

Botulism is a rare but potentially fatal form of food poisoning that can paralysis and is sometimes linked to contaminated food.

Kraft Heinz said no cases of illnesses have been reported.

This follows recalls by other major packaged food companies including Kellogg Co's Honey Smacks cereal, Campbell Soup Co's Goldfish Crackers and Mondelez International Inc's Ritz Cracker due to potential salmonella contamination.

REUTERS