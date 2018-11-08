You are here

Home > Consumer

L Catterton Asia, Mitsui invest in eyewear firm Owndays

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 6:23 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

PRIVATE equity firm L Catterton Asia and Mitsui & Co Principal Investments (MCPI) have partnered to invest in Japanese eyewear company Owndays Inc and accelerate its growth across the Asia-Pacific region, L Catterton Asia announced in a media release on Thursday, without disclosing the size of the investment.

Owndays has 115 stores in Japan and 142 in 10 other Asian markets, including 27 in Singapore, offering rapid service for prescription glasses in own-brand styles. The current management team will continue to retain substantial equity interests and manage the company.

Said Owndays chief executive officer Shuji Tanaka: "Our ambition is to become Asia’s leading optical retailer, and we plan to open more than 500 stores across the Asia-Pacific region over the next five years."

L Catterton Asia is the Asian unit of consumer-focused private equity firm L Catterton, formed through the partnership of Catterton, LVMH and Groupe Arnault, while MCPI is a subsidiary of Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The investment is L Catterton Asia's first foray into Japan. Said L Catterton Asia chairman and managing partner Ravi Thakran: "Together, L Catterton and Mitsui & Co are committed to providing world class operational and strategic support to propel Owndays to category leading growth and profitability."

MCPI president and CEO Naoki Nakata said: "Owndays is well placed for continued expansion, both domestically and abroad, while also improving profitability by fully leveraging Mitsui and L Catterton's combined network, resources and demonstrable expertise in value creation."

Consumer

Burberry's new designer underpins sales before looks arrive

Amazon rolls out first toy catalogue in big play for holiday sales

Toshiba to cut headcount, liquidate UK nuclear unit

Grab partners Thailand's KBank to launch e-wallet in 2019, gets US$50m investment from bank

Netflix plans to introduce 17 new original productions from Asia

Watchdog approves landmark Australian media merger between Nine Entertainment, Fairfax

Editor's Choice

Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Hi-P_081118_9.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

US-China row hits Hi-P Q3 profits

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate
5 Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc72o8agjr6l03wcgwjc2_doc72nntzxnuv91e8cbd8f5.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Startups

Grab partners Thailand's KBank to launch e-wallet in 2019, gets US$50m investment from bank

Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek unit invest in capital markets platform iSTOX

BP_Singtel_081118_25.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering Q2 profit slips, operating environment remains "challenging"

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening