You are here

Home > Consumer

Lab-grown meat at US$10 a patty? Give it 2 years

Scaled-up production will lower costs and push down the price of cultured meat, say producers
Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190711_MERCEDES_VILA_3831922.jpg
Biotech Foods' Ms Vila hopes the company will generate its first revenue in 2021.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Madrid

LAB-GROWN meat, first introduced to the world six years ago in the form of a US$280,000 hamburger, could hit supermarket shelves at US$10 a patty within two years, European startups told Reuters.

Consumers concerned about climate change, animal welfare and their own health are fuelling interest in so-called clean meat, with the number of associated business startups climbing from four at the end of 2016 to more than two dozen two years later, according to the Good Food Institute market researcher.

Plant-based meat alternatives are also booming. Shares in Beyond Meat have more than tripled in price since its initial public offering in May. Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods each sell 100 per cent plant-based meat alternatives to retailers and fast food chains across the United States.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

And cultured meat grown from animal cells could be next on the mainstream menu, with producers eyeing regulatory approval as they improve the technology and reduce costs.

It was Dutch startup Mosa Meat's co-founder Mark Post who created the first "cultured" beef hamburger in 2013 at a cost of 250,000 euros (S$381,854), funded by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, but Mosa Meat and Spain's Biotech Foods say that production costs have fallen dramatically since then.

"The burger was this expensive in 2013 because back then it was novel science and we were producing at very small scale. Once production is scaled up, we project the cost of producing a hamburger will be around 9 euros," a Mosa Meat spokeswoman told Reuters, adding that it could ultimately become even cheaper than a conventional hamburger.

Biotech Foods co-founder Mercedes Vila also highlighted the importance of moving from lab to factory.

"Our goal is to reach production scale and have regulatory approval by 2021," Ms Vila said.

She said the average cost of producing a kilogramme of cultured meat is now about 100 euros, significantly below the US$800 cited a year ago by Future Meat Technologies, an Israeli biotech company that has received funding from US meat processor Tyson Foods.

Biotech Foods, Mosa Meat and Higher Steaks, a London-based competitor also contacted by Reuters, have yet to file applications for EU approval because they are still working to improve their growth serum.

To make cultured meat, stem cells from the muscle of an animal are placed in a culture medium that is then put in a bioreactor - similar to those used for fermentation of beer and yoghurt - to support growth of new strands of muscle tissue.

Liz Specht, associate director at the Good Food Institute market research firm that focuses on meat alternatives, said in a white paper this year that it was likely that cell-based meat would achieve price parity with conventional meat once production is on an industrial scale.

Ms Specht identified the cell culture medium as the most significant cost driver and said it was possible to produce it without animal-derived components and at much lower prices.

Proponents of this new technology say it's the only environmentally sustainable way to satisfy meat demand that the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization expects to double between 2000 and 2050.

But John Lynch, an environmental scientist at the University of Oxford, said it remains unclear whether scalable lab-grown meat production can really convert energy and nutrients into meat more efficiently than conventional meat production.

"Some studies have suggested that cultured meat may require less of a 'feed' source than conventional livestock production, but require more energy. If this is the case, then their impact on the climate will depend on where this energy comes from," he said.

Interest in the category has ensured startups have had ample access to funding.

Biotech Foods' Ms Vila said the company had sufficient funds up to 2021, the year it hopes to generate its first revenue, thanks to a capital injection from an unidentified investor.

Mosa Meat has meat processors Bell Food Group and Merck KGaA's venture capital arm M Ventures among its investors.

In May, food and agriculture group Cargill announced it had invested in cultured meat company Aleph Farms. REUTERS

Consumer

Microsoft opens first European store in London's West End

L'Occitane inks US$900 million Elemis deal in luxury skincare boom

Cordlife share price climbs 16.5%, prompting another SGX query

Speedoc to offer Singapore's first ambulance-booking app

Lady Gaga to launch beauty line on Amazon as retailer targets cosmetics business

Senior models bridge South Korea's age divide

Editor's Choice

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

nwy_KINDERWORLD_100719_04_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

file765kyd3bfnlxze5tm0j.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

doc765ptuxybfr1exfxwkzh_doc70yrbuqbtvagqqizl2b.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Iswaran calls on SMEs in domestic sector to get help going digital

nwy_condo_090719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip in June, HDB rents edge up: SRX flash data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly