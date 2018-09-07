You are here

Lazada Singapore's Hari Vijayarajan moves to ONE Championship

Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 3:19 PM
Mr Vijayarajan will be responsible for helping to scale and grow the martial arts organisation across all key markets.
LAZADA Singapore's chief business officer, Hari Vijayarajan, is moving to martial arts organisation ONE Championship to be its new chief business development officer. He will be responsible for helping to scale and grow the martial arts organisation across all key markets.

Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and chief executive of ONE Championship, said: “As a seasoned leader and all-around nice guy, Hari will work alongside myself and the rest of our leadership team to scale ONE Championship into the first multibillion-dollar global sports media property in Asian history.

“Bar none, ONE Championship now has Asia's most seasoned and experienced leadership team in the entire sports media industry. These are definitely exciting times and I look forward to working with Hari in making ONE Championship the global leader in sports and entertainment.”

Mr Vijayarajan will start his new role in January next year. At Lazada, an online retailer, he was also executive vice-president and regional category leader of electronics (mobiles, PC, TV, camera, accessories), where he helped to bring brands such as Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi on board.

