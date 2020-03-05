You are here

Home > Consumer

Lego classics build growth for Danish toymaker in shrinking market

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Copenhagen

MODEL fire stations and garbage trucks helped Lego defy a shrinking toy market with a rise in sales last year, as the plastic brick maker outpaced rivals with the latest versions of its classic kits, as well as new stores and a revamped website.

After a decade of double-digit sales growth skidded to a halt in 2017, family-owned Lego has returned to form since chief executive Niels Christiansen took the helm that year.

The company, which fights for market share in the global toy industry with the likes of Barbie maker Mattel and Hasbro, said on Wednesday sales rose 6 per cent last year to 38.5 billion Danish crowns (S$7.9 billion), up from 3 per cent growth in 2018.

"It was a strong year where we outperformed the toy industry," Mr Christiansen said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

Creator of iconic Lego figure dead at 78

In February, Mattel reported flat annual net sales, while Hasbro, the firm behind My Little Pony, saw net revenue rise 3 per cent.

Lego estimates the global toy market contracted 3 per cent last year. But it grew sales in all its major markets, including "strong" double-digit growth in China, it said.

The firm, which has 570 stores worldwide, more than doubled its number of stores in China last year to 140. It sees that number rising to 220 this year.

Mr Christiansen told Reuters he would aim for single-digit revenue growth again in 2020, to allow for further investments into IT, new stores and production innovation.

Net profit in 2019 rose just 2.8 per cent to 8.3 billion crowns, partly due to higher expenses, which increased 8.2 per cent.

Despite strong sales from popular licensed Lego products such as "Harry Potter" and Marvel's "Avengers", the top-selling products were from ranges such as Lego City, Lego Classic and Lego Technic that have been around for decades.

"Of course, those are older themes, but as you know, we replace 60 per cent of our products each year," Mr Christiansen said.

"We actually consider these themes 'evergreen', which constantly need to be relevant," he said, adding they gave "play experiences like the one you would get outside your door." But Lego, an abbreviation of "leg godt" meaning "play well" in Danish, is also banking on technology to stay up to date with new generations.

It saw 27 per cent more traffic on its recently transformed website, and launched "Hidden Side" last year, which combines regular building sets with augmented reality. REUTERS

Consumer

Australian shops limit toilet paper purchases amid coronavirus panic

Tourists across globe cancel bookings as virus halts travel

South Korean airlines contend with virus-related travel restrictions

Logistics startup Moovaz bags Series A funding from SCAngels, SGInnovate

China approves use of Roche arthritis drug for coronavirus patients

Australia stores ration toilet paper amid coronavirus panic buying

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 12:20 AM
Life & Culture

Croatian designer launches 'cheerful' virus mask line

[ZAGREB] Inspired by the global scare over the novel coronavirus, a Croatian fashion designer has launched his own "...

Mar 5, 2020 12:06 AM
Transport

Uber loses French case, driver declared employee

[PARIS] France's top civil court dealt ride-hailing giant Uber a setback on Wednesday with a ruling that it had...

Mar 4, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

IMF chief says virus spread will hold 2020 global growth below last year

[WASHINGTON] The continued spread of the coronavirus will push 2020 global growth below last year's levels,...

Mar 4, 2020 11:36 PM
Government & Economy

Bloomberg drops out, backs Biden in Democratic presidential race

[NEW YORK] Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday and said...

Mar 4, 2020 11:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy fires legal salvo at 7 former directors and officers

MAGNUS Energy Group has filed a lawsuit against seven former directors and officers, it said in a statement to the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.