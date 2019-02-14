You are here

Home > Consumer

Levi Strauss files for IPO, seeks listing on NYSE under ‘LEVI'

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 12:04 AM

doc742beb33zyf9rw5fgeg_doc742bc7zr6jn1ha29vbbb.jpg
Jeans maker Levi Strauss & Co has filed to go public as it looks to continue its global expansion, seeking listing on the NYSE under ticker "LEVI."
REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Jeans maker Levi Strauss & Co has filed to go public as it looks to continue its global expansion, seeking listing on the NYSE under ticker "LEVI."

The paperwork was filed with an initial offering size of US$100 million, a placeholder amount that's used to calculate fees and will typically change. CNBC reported that the denim maker is looking to raise US$600 million to US$800 million.

The company, founded in the 1800s, has been expanding overseas. Now 45 per cent of its sales come from outside the Americas. Its revenue hit US$5.6 billion in its year ended Nov 2018, putting it about on par with Harley-Davidson Inc in terms of size.

The initial public offering comes at a precarious time for the denim industry, with the category losing market share to jogging pants and other apparel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company said in the filing that it sees a "significant opportunity" to boost its presence in emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil. China represents roughly 20 per cent of the global apparel market, but only represented 3 per cent of Levi's revenues, it said.

Other apparel makers, including American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co., fell on the news.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

French wine and spirits exports shrug off weak China to hit record in 2018

Insider trading lawsuit filed against top CBS execs

Pig and chicken farmers are big winners in China's silicon valley

Toshiba cuts profit outlook again

BuzzFeed journalists vote to unionize in wake of layoffs

Overseas tariffs sour US whiskey exports

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk_130219_4.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost

SL_mas_120219_46.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Dedicated body to level up corporate governance standards

Feb 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yoma's bond issue: Baht what about Singapore?

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 SIAS queries Hyflux chief Olivia Lum and board on remuneration, operations
4 Get ready for pricier private hospital Shield plans and riders
5 Positioning Singapore for future challenges

Must Read

file73e5vl2cf801lr12i5jh.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending

doc7426o96lj07tia5hc1x_doc70krwmjtuabhd314bd.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018

doc7428kepwjdd91v6tf7b_doc741sx5b5ikyzd3zme15.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

EU lawmakers approve launch of Singapore free trade agreement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening