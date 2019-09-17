You are here

LG Display to launch voluntary redundancy programme amid losses

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 12:34 PM

[SEOUL] LG Display said on Tuesday that it would launch a voluntary redundancy programme for its production line employees after mounting financial losses.

LG Display, a display screen supplier to Apple, said in a statement it is undertaking the redundancies as part of a emergency management system to address falling earnings and lower panel price because of an oversupply of Chinese panels.

The company said it planned to take voluntary redundancy applications from workers for about three week starting from Sept 23. 

