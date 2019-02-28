Local barramundi farm scales up with S$2m nursery extension

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
LOCAL barramundi farm Barramundi Asia has scaled up its operations with a new S$2 million extension to its nursery.
With this extension, the farm expects to increase its fish production threefold, to almost 1.8 million fish per year.
That will bring the farm's
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg