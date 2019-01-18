You are here

Home > Consumer

Look to India for growth, ESG urges Singapore consumer firms

The agency's South Asia market director says marketing, good distributors key to success in the sub-continent
Fri, Jan 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BT_20190118_ABINDIA_3671927.jpg
BreadTalk Group's Indian flagship store in Delhi. ESG had brought six Singapore food manufacturers to India in 2017 in a tie-up with supermarket Foodhall, and will now do so again.

Singapore

THE size and structure of India's economy make it an attractive market for Singapore's consumer players, even amid fears of a global downturn.

And the next step up the value chain could be in-market production, said Tay Lian Chew, global market director for South Asia at

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

BP_SGX_170119_3.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

Most Read

1 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
2 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
3 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark
4 Expecting big paycheck, a banker is out of a job
5 Global rally lifts SGD bond prices to record high
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_NODX_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.5% in December, confounding rebound expectations

doc73obabpb59u1jr9fhcyd_doc6ue8k92klgoxignz4os.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 17, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Funding for tech tools tops Budget wish list of Singapore firms: SBF poll

Jan 17, 2019
Technology

CenturyLink opens its first S-E Asia security operations centre in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening