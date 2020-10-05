You are here

Home > Consumer

Luxury brand Mulberry forecasts reduced losses on improving sales trend

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 4:01 PM

[LONDON] British luxury brand Mulberry reported a year to end-March loss of 14.2 million pounds (S$25.07 million) but forecast reduced current year losses after seeing an improving sales trend since stores re-opened after Covid-19 lockdowns.

The group, best known for its leather bags, was struggling due to investment costs and a tough trading environment in its home market even before the pandemic hit.

After revenue fell 10 per cent in the year to March 28, it was down 29 per cent for the 26-week period to September 26, which Mulberry said was ahead of its early expectations. Online revenue was up 69 per cent.

"However, we cannot escape the reality that British luxury and UK cities face a very uncertain future, hampered by necessary but dramatic social distancing measures and alarmingly low levels of footfall, as well as the pressures of high rents and business rates and the upcoming changes to tax free shopping," said Chief Executive Thierry Andretta.

Shares in Mulberry are down 42 per cent so far this year. In June the group said it would shed a quarter of its workforce.

SEE ALSO

Cineworld suspends operations at UK, US theatres, impacting 45,000 jobs

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It is not paying a full year dividend given the uncertain outlook.

At the statutory level Mulberry's 2019-20 pretax loss was 33.7 million pounds. That reflected adjusting items of 33.7 million pounds - mainly asset impairments of 32.1 million pounds, largely resulting from the expected impact of the pandemic on future trading.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Singapore's last village proves nostalgic tourism hit in pandemic

Cineworld suspends operations at UK, US theatres, impacting 45,000 jobs

Swiss duty free operator Dufry to enlist Alibaba as shareholder

Parents of newborns to get one-off support to help with expenses: DPM Heng

Singapore's O&M, aviation, retail, tourism firms to get course fee subsidies till next June

Singapore retail sales down 5.7% in August; F&B dragged by caterer sector

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 03:58 PM
Life & Culture

Singapore's last village proves nostalgic tourism hit in pandemic

[SINGAPORE] Hidden between the skyscrapers of Singapore's urban jungle sits Kampong Lorong Buangkok - the only...

Oct 5, 2020 03:48 PM
Government & Economy

BOJ's Kuroda says economic uncertainty to remain 'very high' due to pandemic

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday uncertainty over the country's economic and price...

Oct 5, 2020 03:45 PM
Garage

Citigroup backs fintech company Genesis

[LONDON] Citigroup has made a strategic investment in Genesis Global Technology, a London-based startup that...

Oct 5, 2020 03:37 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end higher on White House reports of Trump's improving health

[SEOUL]South Korean shares closed at a two-week high on Monday as White House suggestions that US President Donald...

Oct 5, 2020 03:36 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks gain ground

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets gained ground in opening trade on Monday after US President Donald Trump...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Singapore property developers trading at discount, RHB keeps 'overweight'

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

Phillip SGD money market ETF debuts on SGX with initial AUM of S$100m

Larger gatherings may soon be possible; Phase Three roadmap in the works: Gan

NEC to buy Swiss financial software firm Avaloq for 2.05b francs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.